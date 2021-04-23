Kevin Bacon Says Quarantine Was a 'Test' of His Marriage to Wife Kyra Sedgwick

"We realized that we would kind of have to, even in our place, go away from each other," Kevin Bacon said of being in lockdown with wife Kyra Sedgwick

Kevin Bacon is revealing how he and his longtime wife Kyra Sedgwick made their marriage work during the initial pandemic lockdown.

During Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Footloose actor, 62, discussed the couple's daily routine during the pandemic and why quarantining with one another was a true "test" of their relationship.

"My wife and I realized that we've been married for a really long time, and quarantine really was an amazing, kind of, test for our marriage because I mean, we were really isolated," the actor began. "I think after a while we realized that we would kind of have to, even in our place, go away from each other."

Bacon went on to share that he and his wife of 32 years would separate from one another during the day and meet up again later for meals.

"So we would have breakfast, then she'd basically go to the bedroom, which we called the lair, and she spends a lot of time in her lair. Then she'd text me and say, 'Do you wanna do lunch later?' and I'd say 'sure' and you know, we'd meet in the kitchen, and then she'd go back to the lair," he explained.

"And, again, you know, drinks, maybe dinner, whatever," Bacon continued. "And then we'd get back together in the kitchen and do the same thing all over again."

Though unconventional, the Hollow Man star said he enjoyed the routine with his wife, 55, as "she's a constant source of entertainment."

"She always has some amazing thing to say or some observation," he said, going on to share a recent story of hers.

"She came in the other day and went, 'Oh my god. I had the craziest dream. We were in this really old house and we were going from room to room having sex in every room.' And I'm like 'Okay, wow.' And she goes, 'At least I think it was you?' " he said with a laugh.

Back in March, Bacon discussed another interesting activity he did during quarantine: giving his wife a bikini wax.

The City on a Hill actor gave his own hilarious take on the home bikini waxing gone wrong, admitting on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that he'd agreed to take on the task in part because "I'm one of those people that is sorta cocky enough to think I can probably learn to do anything."

"I thought, 'How hard could this be?' " he said of the incident, which Sedgwick first recalled during an appearance on the talk show back in January. "Some assembly required. I can put stuff together from Ikea."

However, he soon learned "you need to leave it to the trained professionals. Otherwise, it can get really, really, frighteningly dangerous."

When host Kimmel said he thought Sedgwick seemed "a little bit mad at" her husband following the incident, Bacon confirmed as much and added with a laugh, "But it's okay. I gave it the old college try."