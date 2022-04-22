Kevin Bacon reflected on a poster for his 1986 movie Quicksilver still being up in a New York City subway station on Instagram this week

Kevin Bacon Hilariously Reacts to His 1986 Ad Still on Display in N.Y.C. Subway Station: 'WTF!'

Subway riders in New York City are just one degree from Kevin Bacon!

The 63-year-old actor's likeness is reportedly still on display in an N.Y.C. subway station, in the form of a poster from his movie Quicksilver, which premiered 36 years ago.

"A NYC subway ad that has somehow remained up since 1986," read the caption on the image shared by Instagram account @subwaycreatures, credited to @ivandalism_nyc.

Bacon himself weighed in on the find, which even notably has little wear and tear compared to what one might expect decades later.

"WTF!" he wrote in the comments of the post shared earlier this week.

The funny moment comes three months after Bacon threw it back with wife Kyra Sedgwick, posting a sweet memory from the early days of their relationship. (The two have been married since 1988.)

In the photo, Sedgwick, 56, sports a wavy blonde hairdo and black swimsuit while Bacon poses shirtless beside her and the two lean into one another.

"Hey kids in the old days cameras and phones were two different things," Bacon joked in the caption. "This was our first 'selfie.' "

He reposted the image on his Instagram Story, where he included the text, "Selfie in paradise."

In a 2011 interview with PEOPLE, the actor explained what it was like to see his audition tape for the film decades later. He said his younger self had "energy, the hunger, the determination … it was cockiness really. I oozed it."

"It was like a weird time-travel, out-of-body type thing," Bacon said at the time. "It's like if you went and saw the interview you did for your first job."