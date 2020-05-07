Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick Stage Hilarious 'Dumb Couple Fight' on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick may have been married for 32 years, but the two said they've actually "never spent this much time together" while isolating amid the pandemic

With over three decades of marriage under their belts, Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick know a thing or two about silly disagreements.

And with their wealth of marriage knowledge, the A-list couple kicked off Jimmy Kimmel Live 's new segment, "Dumb Couple Fights," which sees stars reenacting real arguments between romantic partners across the country.

The hilarious scene played out on Wednesday's episode of the ABC late-night talk show with Bacon, 61, and Sedgwick, 54, stepping into the shoes of Chris and Benjamin, respectively — a real-life couple who had a "dumb fight" while sharing a pint of ice cream.

Benjamin, a Jimmy Kimmel Live staffer who the scene was based on, set up the skit's premise: "My boyfriend Chris came back from the store with two pints of ice cream: cookies and cream, which we both love, and mint chocolate chip, which he loves and I hate. But when I went to serve myself some cookies and cream he insisted on sharing that pint, because it was obvious he was just trying to get more for himself."

From there, Bacon and Sedgwick took things into their own hands, sitting down with their own bowls of ice cream before beginning to bicker.

The duo — who have been married since 1988 — took the segment to the next level when Bacon decided to grab his ice cream with his bare hands, throwing it into Sedgwick's bowl.

"Wow, that was a heck of a way to begin this," host Jimmy Kimmel, 52, said after watching the scene. "I don't know if you can get an Emmy for that, but I sure hope you do. That was really beautiful."

Fans interested in participating in future versions of Kimmel's segment are being asked to submit their stories online using the hashtag #DumbCoupleFights.

Bacon and Sedgwick have a few submissions of their own, telling Kimmel in an earlier segment that though they've been married for 32 years, the two have actually "never spent this much time together" while staying at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We often talk about how our crazy lives, we live out of suitcases, and how that's really part of what makes the marriage great," Bacon joked.

The time with one another has been a learning experience for both. Bacon said he's discovered that his wife "has vacuuming skills that I never knew," and is a skilled baker.

"She makes massive amounts of pound cake," the Footloose actor said. "I don't think I've even heard her say the words pound cake, literally in her life. And now all of a sudden, every two or three days, there's a pound cake coming out of the oven."

"It's breakfast of champions every morning," Sedgwick joked.

Meanwhile, Sedgwick had learned her husband doesn't like wearing pants, much to her frustration.

"[Kyra] wants me to put on pants, which I don't get!" Bacon said, the Hollywood vets explaining that he's now living under "a different set of rules" that he's dubbed "Corona Rules."

"It means that the rules have shifted," Bacon said.

Bacon also revealed that he has learned to give into Sedgwick, sometimes the hard way.

"I want him to do things that he wouldn't normally necessarily do and it turns out that I'm always right about those things," Sedgwick said.

The couple shared that Bacon had fought Sedgwick on her desire to make the bed every day until Sedgwick found fecal matter inside their bed that turned out to be from roof rats.

"I really insist on making the bed every day, and this is something he's never gotten because when I'm not around, he doesn't make the bed," Sedgwick recalled. "And I always say ... we don't know what happened between the time we get out of the bed in the morning and you go to bed at night."

"All sorts of things can be happening in that bed," Sedgwick said. "Those things are coming into the house, onto the bed! This is why we'll never ever forget to make the bed for the rest of our lives!"

Bacon joked, "Does that qualify as insult to injury when you get roof rat poop in your bed during a pandemic?"

In addition to splitting household chores, Bacon and Sedgwick have also been using their time during the outbreak to give back.

Bacon's charity, SixDegrees.org, is taking donated funds and using that money to support local businesses and feed frontline workers.

"It's a pretty cool idea because a very small donation actually supports restaurants and the restaurant workers, and then they deliver meals to our healthcare workers in hospitals," Bacon said. "It gives in two ways; in one way, you're supporting our healthcare workers, providing food for them. They need the fuel, they're out there, kicking ass every day. And then you're also supporting these small restaurants who are struggling."

Jimmy Kimmel Live airs weeknights (11:30 p.m. ET) on ABC.

