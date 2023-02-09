Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick Duet on Cover of Miley Cyrus Hit 'Flowers' — Watch

Talk about a sensational cover!

Kevin Bacon and wife Kyra Sedgwick showed off their musical chops in a video rendition of the Miley Cyrus hit "Flowers" posted to Instagram Wednesday.

The Mystic River actor, who has released seven albums as part of The Bacon Brothers, teamed up with The Closer star to put their own spin on the power ballad.

It's one of the few covers Bacon, 64, has shared on his social media site. And while past tunes have included Bacon singing with his goats — a series he dubs his "Goat Series" — this time around, Sedgwick only had a plastic goat toy with her.

"We're not with the goats, but we thought we'd try a goat song anyway" she said in the video, launching into the soon-to-be viral clip.

Bacon and Sedgwick, who wed in 1988, then launched into their cover — he clad in black and strumming a guitar, while Sedgwick, 57, donned an Animal House T-shirt. (Bacon appeared in the 1978 comedy cult classic.)

The couple traded off verses in the emotional song, punctuating lines with a belting toy goat that Sedgwick pressed for comedic value.

"I usually try to buy @kyrasedgwickofficial the flowers, but looks like she's got that covered," Bacon wrote in the caption. "Thanks @mileycyrus 💐 #GoatSongs And thanks @angiealaska for the screaming goat. #GoatSongs."

Fans appeared to love the video, flooding the comments with praise. Actress Carrie Preston even weighed in with emojis, posting, "❤️❤️."

Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick. Kevin Bacon/Instagram

Collaborating musically is just one of the many ways Bacon and Sedgwick, who are parents to Travis, 32, and Sosie, 30, bring out the best in each other.

In an interview with PEOPLE about his role in Budweiser's upcoming Super Bowl commercial, Bacon opened up about how they split responsibilities in the kitchen.

"We're really a team. I mean, just like we are in life," the actor tells PEOPLE. "I think I probably started out doing a little bit more cooking than she did, but now it's 50/50. If anything, maybe she cooks a little bit more than me."

Fans have come to love Bacon and Sedgwick's adventures in the kitchen, as seen on their Instagrams, whether it's whipping up blueberry pancakes, banana bread, or transforming leftovers.

"We're very good at looking at what we have and just working together," Bacon tells PEOPLE. "[Kyra] tends to be someone that is a little bit more by the book. I tend to be someone that just throws a bunch of stuff together and improvises. It probably speaks to my personality. It's very hard for me to follow a recipe to the tee. I'm always adjusting it when I make it."

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon. Rick Kern/Getty

The A-list couple, who have been together for over 30 years, have displayed their team work outside the kitchen as well.

In June 2022, they showed off their rendition of the "Footloose drop," a popular TikTok trend that had garnered millions of views and countless recreations on the platform.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Set to the film's title track by Kenny Loggins, the trend features one person holding another by their arm and leg before they drop to the beat.

"I don't remember this being part of the original #Footloose choreography," Bacon, star of 1984's Footloose, wrote in the caption of his post, "but figured we'd give it a spin."