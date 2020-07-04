Kevin Bacon, who stars in the new horror film You Should Have Left, opens up about his marriage to actress Kyra Sedgwick

Kevin Bacon Says Wife Kyra Sedgwick Always Has His Back: 'She's Never Been Anything Other Than Supportive'

Kevin Bacon says having a partner you can always count on is something he truly values.

"Kyra and I believe in each other as actors, as directors and as talent. She's never been anything other than supportive of me," Bacon tells PEOPLE. "She doesn't have a competitive bone in her body when it comes to me. She takes my successes as hers. I'm the same way."

The actor, 62, married Kyra Sedgwick, 54, in 1988 and they are the proud parents to daughter Sosie, 28, an actress, and son Travis, 31, a musician.

Bacon, who stars with Amanda Seyfried in the new horror film You Should Have Left (available on demand), has spent the past few months quarantining at home with Sedgwick and is getting used to their new routine.

"We cook, we clean, we decide what we're having for the next meal, and then we cook it, clean it and decide what we're having for the next meal," he says with a laugh.

But there's no one he'd rather be stuck with. "Her partnership is invaluable," says Bacon. "I found someone I was meant to be with."

The actor, who skyrocketed to fame after playing rebel Ren in 1984's Footloose and went on to star in hits like A Few Good Men, Apollo 13 and Mystic River, says he still loves acting and has no plans on slowing down.