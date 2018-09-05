Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick Celebrate 30th Wedding Anniversary with Sweet Bee Gees Duet

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick are still deeply in love.

The two actors celebrated 30 years of marriage on Tuesday and gave their fans a treat with a Bee Gees duet of “To Love Somebody” with both playing the ukulele.

“30 years with this amazing woman. She is the music in my life. #luckyguy #tolovesomebody #beegees@kikkosedg,” Bacon, 60, wrote in the caption.

Singing in unison, Bacon and Sedgwick shared sweet looks between each other while laughing slightly when one of them fumbled a note in the song.

In another post dedicated to his wife in which she smiled at the camera, Bacon wrote, “#30years. I Love this person. @kikkosedg.”

Continuing his loving dedication to the Edge of Seventeen actress, Bacon shared a photo of themselves posing against a rocky background.

“10,951 days,” he wrote.

Sedgwick also shared a photo of herself and the actor on Wednesday depicting the two hugging each other tightly.

“30 years (yesterday) Lucky Lady,” she wrote in the caption.

Bacon and Sedgwick got married in 1988 after meeting on the set of the PBS version of Lanford Wilson’s play Lemon Sky. The couple has two children together, son Travis, 29, and daughter Sosie, 26.

The actor joked to PEOPLE in 2017 that it was “heroic” that his wife had stayed with him for so long.

“I was watching videotapes of our family from the early ’90s. Hearing me making these cheesy jokes from behind the camera, I said to my wife, ‘When I look at those tapes and hear the things coming out of my mouth, the fact that you have stayed with me is truly heroic.’ “

Bacon opened up about his secret to having a long-lasting marriage.

“Whatever you do, don’t listen to celebrities on advice on how to stay married,” Bacon joked during a 2015 interview with Entertainment Tonight. “That’s my secret.”