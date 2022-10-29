Kevin Bacon thinks his daughter is a "fantastic" horror movie star.

The Golden Globe winner, 64, opened up to The Hollywood Reporter this week about what it was like to see his daughter Sosie Bacon, 30, star in Paramount's scary new hit Smile. As he explains, it's a family thing.

"When she got this part [in Smile], even knowing how hard she had worked, and knowing she was good, when I saw the movie I was just really taken aback with," he said. "Not only with how great she was but also how hard that role was, because it's one of those parts where there is no break.

"Usually, you start out and the character's pretty happy for at least, you know, 15 minutes or 20 minutes before everything becomes horrible. But that's a movie where the stress level is [insane]. I was very proud of her," Kevin added.

Smile, Sosie's latest film after seeing success on Netflix's 13 Reasons Why in 2017 and 2018, is so far the highest-grossing horror movie of 2022, having earned more than $171 million on a $17 million budget, according to Box Office Mojo.

Kevin explained that the family didn't know if Sosie was interested in an acting career until her early 20s: "But when she finally, in her early 20s, decided that this is what she wanted to do, she dropped out of college and moved to L.A. and really started doing all the right stuff. Pounding the pavement, doing self-tape after self-tape, and studying."

When he appeared in Friday the 13th more than 40 years ago, Kevin had already appeared in 1978's Animal House and a handful of soap operas. He admitted he didn't expect the film to see the type of success that it eventually saw. The movie has since spawned a slasher franchise with 12 films in total over the years.

But at the time, the Sean S. Cunningham-helmed film was "the definition of a low-budget indie" and really was "made for nothing," he said.

"I was out in Blairstown, New Jersey. I used to have to take a public bus to a bus stop in the middle of a country road, and somebody from the set would drive out and pick me up," Kevin said. "I mean, that was the closest they had to any kind of transportation. Literally, I remember we would break for lunch, and they'd put out bologna and cheese slices with white bread and French's mustard and that was our lunch."

Kevin, who also shares son Travis Bacon, 33, with wife Kyra Sedgwick, previously opened up to PEOPLE about how having two children allows him to see things from a "different point of view," while discussing his latest Peacock Original film They/Them.

"I think that in the past few years, even someone as old and weathered as me can say, 'Let me start to listen a little bit more and start to look at things from a different point of view,'" he said in August. "Certainly when it comes to young people, they are our future."