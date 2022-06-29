Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick Try Viral Footloose Dance Trend: 'Figured We'd Give it a Spin'

"I don't remember this being a part of the original Footloose choreography," Kevin Bacon joked of the dance

Nearly 40 years after cutting loose in 1984's Footloose, Kevin Bacon still has the moves!

In a video shared by Bacon to his Instagram account on Tuesday, the 62-year-old actor — with the help of his wife, Kyra Sedgwick — tried out the popular "Footloose Drop," a TikTok trend that has reached millions of views on social media.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Set to the film's title track by Kenny Loggins, the trend features one person holding another by their arm and leg before they drop to the beat.

"I don't remember this being part of the original #Footloose choreography," Bacon wrote in the caption to his post, "but figured we'd give it a spin."

The move may have been new to Bacon, but he and Sedgwick, 54, were able to accomplish it with ease, even high-fiving one another after they finished.

They were cheered on in the comments section by many of their famous friends. Daughter daughter Sosie, 30, even showed her support to her mom and dad.

Bacon and Sedgwick have been married since 1988. In addition to Sosie,, the couple are also parents to son Travis, 33.

In 2020, Bacon opened up to PEOPLE about what makes his relationship so special. "Kyra and I believe in each other as actors, as directors and as talent. She's never been anything other than supportive of me," he said. "She doesn't have a competitive bone in her body when it comes to me. She takes my successes as hers. I'm the same way."

At the time, he also revealed they had spent the past few months quarantining together at home getting used to their new routine.

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon attend the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton and broadcast on February 28, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California. Credit: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

"We cook, we clean, we decide what we're having for the next meal, and then we cook it, clean it and decide what we're having for the next meal," he said with a laugh.

But there's no one he'd rather be stuck with. "Her partnership is invaluable," said Bacon. "I found someone I was meant to be with."

Kevin Bacon & Kyra Sedgwick Reenact a Dumb Fight from a Real Couple Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick | Credit: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

Sedgwick also opened up about their quarantine together in an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! back in January 2021. The Closer star even revealed that she enlisted her husband to give her an at-home bikini wax.

"It became clear at one point to me, to both of us, that I needed a bikini line wax," the actress recalled. "Part of me was like, 'How hard could it be?' You know, I've watched these amazing ladies do it all these years, and like, I've always really appreciated them and appreciated their attention to detail, but I didn't really think it would be that hard."

"Kevin, is like, incredibly handy. Like he's really good with a lot of things… So we both figured, 'How hard could it be?'" she added.

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon attend The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Sedgwick did some online research and purchased the "best wax kit." However, the task proved to be much harder than they anticipated. "I'm not saying it was a disaster, but the fact that we did not have to go to the emergency room was just an absolute miracle," the Call Your Mother star said of the "agonizing" experience.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I mean there were moments where I was like, 'I thought you knew how to do this! My god, what are you doing? That's such a huge piece!'" she continued. "And he was like, 'I didn't say I knew how to do this. You said I knew how to do this!' And I was like, 'But you're good at everything!' And he was like, 'Well, I'm not good at this!'"

Host Jimmy Kimmel then joked, "So you found the one think Kevin's not good at."

"I did," Sedgwick replied with a laugh.

Having been married for over three decades, Sedgwick told Kimmel "the secret to a happy marriage is that you don't spend 24/7 together."