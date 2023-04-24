Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick Dance to Taylor Swift's 'Karma' as They Support Drag Performers

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick are jamming out to Taylor Swift — and supporting a good cause.

On Sunday, Bacon, 64, shared a video to his Instagram account that showed him and longtime wife Sedgwick, 57, as they danced in lockstep to Swift's hit song "Karma" from the musician's 2022 album Midnights.

The pair dressed in identical outfits for the video, wearing blue jeans and white T-shirts that read: "Drag is an art and drag is a right," as they affirmed their support for the LGBTQ+ community amid an increase in legislation that proposes restricting drag performances across a number of states in recent months.

"Drag bans are bad karma. Right now, drag performers and the LGBTQIA+ community need our help," the Footloose star wrote in a caption to his post, as he shared a link to his charity Six Degrees and highlighted its efforts to support the ACLU's Drag Defense Fund.

"Bigotry will not be tolerated. Please be kind to one another in the comments," the actor added in a comment on his post.

Bacon and Sedgwick, who recently opened up to PEOPLE about their 35-years-long marriage, are outspoken advocates for the LGBTQ+ community.

The actor previously highlighted his charitable efforts to raise awareness about the real-life horrors of "conversion therapy" in August 2022 as he starred in the Peacock original horror movie They/Them, which follows an ax murderer on the loose in a gay conversion camp.

"I remember thinking this is not only dumb it's hurtful," Bacon told PEOPLE at the time of his initial reaction to learning of "conversion therapy" as a practice.

"To put anyone — especially a young person — through such a shameful, painful process when there is no chance of it working is terrible," he added at the time. "Why? Where's the threat? Why is anyone else's sexual orientation your problem?"

Bacon and Sedgwick first met on the set of the PBS movie Lemon Sky in 1987 and married on Sept. 4, 1988.

The couple shares son Travis, 33, and daughter Sosie, 31, who each work in the entertainment industry as a musician and actor, respectively. Sedgwick, Bacon and Travis each got a chance to work together on their 2022 movie Space Oddity, which Sedgwick directed, Bacon acted in and Travis composed the music for. Sosie previously acted in Segdwick's 2017 directorial debut Story of A Girl, which also featured Bacon and music from Trevor.

"I love being in charge of the storytelling," Sedgwick recently told PEOPLE, adding: "It's great working with your family, and it's complicated working with your family. But you know no one's going anywhere, so that's kind of nice. You can struggle through it and puzzle through it together."