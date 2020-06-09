The psychological thriller will be available to watch on-demand beginning June 19.

Kevin Bacon and Amanda Seyfried Are Haunted Lovers in Spooky Trailer for You Should Have Left

Kevin Bacon and Amanda Seyfried embark on a terrifying vacation in their latest film.

In the first trailer for You Should Have Left, Bacon plays Theo Conroy, a successful, middle-aged man in a strained marriage with Seyfried’s Susanna, a young actress. The couple travels to a secluded cabin in the Welsh countryside with their 6-year-old daughter Ella (played by Avery Essex) for a relaxing getaway.

“Listen,” Theo tells Susanna as they arrive at the large, pristine home. “...the quiet.”

Their idyllic retreat, however, quickly turns into a nightmare as Theo suspects a sinister presence in the house — one that threatens to torture his family and expose their painful secrets.

We watch Theo encounter several eerie red flags in the house throughout the Conroys’ stay, including endless light switches, stalking shadows and an anonymous note left in his journal: “You should have left … now it’s too late.”

The trailer hints that Theo is already fighting his own inner demons, perhaps for a serious crime. “Why do people hate daddy so much?” Ella asks Susanna at one point.

“The judge and jury all found him innocent, but some people didn’t believe him,” she reveals.

You Should Have Left is written and directed by David Koepp, the screenwriter behind Jurassic Park. Koepp and Bacon previously collaborated on the 1999 thriller Stir of Echoes.

You Should Have Left is based on the 2017 novella by German writer Daniel Kehlmann of the same name, written as a diary from the perspective of a screenwriter who rents the quiet home for him and his family so he can focus on writing a script.