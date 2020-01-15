Kesha Fangirls Over Nicolas Cage at a Screening of His New Film: 'Meet Your Idols!'

Kesha just met one of her idols!

On Tuesday, the singer met Nicolas Cage for the first time while at a special screening of his new movie Color Out of Space in Los Angeles. The red carpet meet-up came months after Kesha, 32, had tweeted a cryptic message about the National Treasure actor.

In an Instagram post after the screening, the pop star shared a video of her and Cage meeting and sharing a hug on the red carpet before posing for pictures. For the occasion, Kesha wore a black Balenciaga jean jacket paired with jeans and white pumps, while Cage, 56, wore black jeans and a studded leather jacket with red and leopard accents.

“Meet ur idols!!!!!!!” Kesha captioned the post. “Sometimes they’re the s— 💕💕💕.”

Last April, Kesha had posted a cryptic tweet saying “👽 I love Nicolas Cage.” The “Tik Tok” singer did not provide any more context for her message at the time.

It’s been an exciting time for Kesha, whose fourth LP, High Road, drops on Jan. 31.

“On the last record, I had a lot of serious things to address,” Kesha previously told PEOPLE. “But now I’m ready to be joyful and happy and make people feel good with songs that capture my love of life, like: Don’t let tomorrow get in the way of having an amazing time today, because you just don’t know how long you have on this earth.”

Meanwhile, Cage is set to be busy in 2020, returning to his character of Grug in The Croods 2 and set to star in a sci-fi martial arts film Jiu Jitsu, among other roles this year, according to IMDb. The actor will also play a “creatively unfulfilled” version of himself in the movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, according to Deadline.

In recent years, Cage has gravitated to more eclectic parts in independent films.

“I see myself very much as a student of film performance and I’m always looking to learn something,” Cage previously told PEOPLE. “That’s why if you look at my filmography, it’s so eclectic. I’m always trying to challenge myself and take those risks and go for the triple axel, even though I might fall on my face. It’s still exciting to go for it and you still get points for trying.”

Color Out of Space, which is based on a short story by H. P. Lovecraft, will hit theaters on Jan. 24.