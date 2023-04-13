Kerry Washington Sends Love to 'My Movie Huzbin' Jamie Foxx amid Actor's 'Medical Complication'

Kerry Washington is paying tribute to Jamie Foxx as he recovers from a mysterious health scare.

On Thursday, Washington shared on Instagram a sweet throwback photo of her resting her head on her Ray costar. In the movie, Foxx, 55, played legendary late singer Ray Charles, and Washington, 46, portrayed Charles' second wife, Della Beatrice Howard Robinson.

"A @iamjamiefoxx appreciation post," the Scandal alum captioned the moment. "Sending you all the love and prayers my movie huzbin🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾"

Her message comes a day after the Oscar winner's daughter, Corinne, told fans that he had a "medical complication."

'We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," shared Corinne in a statement written on behalf of the Foxx family.

Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers," the statement continued. "The family asks for privacy during this time."

A representative for Foxx did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Foxx was most recently seen on the set of the upcoming Netflix movie Back In Action, which also stars Cameron Diaz. The highly anticipated film will be the first big-screen project Diaz has starred in since 2014's Annie remake, which also featured Foxx.

The Netflix movie is now reconfiguring its production schedule.

A source told PEOPLE on Thursday that Back in Action's set was "shut down" on Wednesday following the lead actor's health scare, which happened Tuesday. Filming resumed on Thursday using a stand-in for Foxx on set, the source says.

RELATED VIDEO: Jamie Foxx Is 'On His Way to Recovery' After Facing 'Medical Complication'

According to an email obtained by PEOPLE Thursday, a casting director on Back in Action — which Foxx had been filming in Atlanta with Diaz and Glenn Close earlier this week — informed extras that a scene set to film this Sunday has been canceled due to "changes in production."

That scene will not be rescheduled due to the changes, but scenes scheduled to film on Monday and Tuesday are expected to move forward as planned, per the memo.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A spokesperson for Netflix did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.