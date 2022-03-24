Kerry Washington Recreates Legally Blonde Pool Scene for Reese Witherspoon's Birthday

Kerry Washington called her Little Fires Everywhere costar the "biggest ray of sunshine"
By Benjamin VanHoose March 24, 2022 02:36 PM
Credit: kerry washington/ instagram; MGM/ youtube

Kerry Washington just pulled off an iconic Legally Blonde bikini moment.

The actress, 45, shared a side-by-side video on Instagram Tuesday for her Little Fires Everywhere costar Reese Witherspoon's 46th birthday, recreating a pool scene from Witherspoon's 2001 comedy. The scene finds her character lawyer-hopeful Elle Woods making a Harvard video essay while lounging in her sunny pool.

In the caption, Washington wrote, "Deleted scenes from #LittleFiresEverywhere 🔥😱😳 JK!!!!! 😂 Just me channeling my inner Elle Woods in honor of the birthday girl and the biggest ray of sunshine @reesewitherspoon."

"I love you to the moon and back RW!!!!" she added.

Several of Witherspoon's other famous friends and colleagues wished her a happy birthday, including Mindy KalingJennifer Aniston and Laura Dern.

"It's somebody's birthday today 🥳 My little sister 👉🏼 co-anchor 👉🏼 partner in crime 🥂 I LOVE YOU, you sweet ray of sunshine. Let the love pour in! ❤️ Happy BIRTHDAY @reesewitherspoon 🥰🎂," Aniston, 53, wrote on Instagram to her The Morning Show costar.

Dern, 55, added of her Big Little Lies and Wild costar, "It's International I Love Reese Witherspoon Day! Happy birthday to my amazing sister."

Kaling, who's writing the upcoming Legally Blonde 3, meanwhile, wrote on Instagram alongside a selfie, "Forget the startling difference in the relative size of our heads. Instead feast your eyes on the beauty + brains @reesewitherspoon on the right. Happy birthday Reese dawg, you're the best there is."

"So lucky to be continually inspired by my friend. Love you forever," she added.

