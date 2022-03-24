Kerry Washington Recreates Legally Blonde Pool Scene for Reese Witherspoon's Birthday
Kerry Washington just pulled off an iconic Legally Blonde bikini moment.
The actress, 45, shared a side-by-side video on Instagram Tuesday for her Little Fires Everywhere costar Reese Witherspoon's 46th birthday, recreating a pool scene from Witherspoon's 2001 comedy. The scene finds her character lawyer-hopeful Elle Woods making a Harvard video essay while lounging in her sunny pool.
In the caption, Washington wrote, "Deleted scenes from #LittleFiresEverywhere 🔥😱😳 JK!!!!! 😂 Just me channeling my inner Elle Woods in honor of the birthday girl and the biggest ray of sunshine @reesewitherspoon."
"I love you to the moon and back RW!!!!" she added.
Several of Witherspoon's other famous friends and colleagues wished her a happy birthday, including Mindy Kaling, Jennifer Aniston and Laura Dern.
"It's somebody's birthday today 🥳 My little sister 👉🏼 co-anchor 👉🏼 partner in crime 🥂 I LOVE YOU, you sweet ray of sunshine. Let the love pour in! ❤️ Happy BIRTHDAY @reesewitherspoon 🥰🎂," Aniston, 53, wrote on Instagram to her The Morning Show costar.
Dern, 55, added of her Big Little Lies and Wild costar, "It's International I Love Reese Witherspoon Day! Happy birthday to my amazing sister."
Kaling, who's writing the upcoming Legally Blonde 3, meanwhile, wrote on Instagram alongside a selfie, "Forget the startling difference in the relative size of our heads. Instead feast your eyes on the beauty + brains @reesewitherspoon on the right. Happy birthday Reese dawg, you're the best there is."
"So lucky to be continually inspired by my friend. Love you forever," she added.