Kerry Washington Makes a Rare Public Appearance with Husband Nnamdi Asomugha

It was movie night for Kerry Washington and husband Nnamdi Asomugha on Monday.

The notoriously private couple, who have hardly been spotted together in public since quietly marrying back in 2013, stepped out in New York City for a special screening of If Beale Street Could Talk — the upcoming drama from director Barry Jenkins (Moonlight).

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Washington, 41, hosted the screening at the Landmark 57 Theatre. It was also attended by the film’s stars KiKi Layne and Stephan James, as well as Jenkins.

She kept it casual in a pair of blue jeans, a cream white sweater, and brown heels. Asomugha, 37, wore a grey sweatshirt, a navy trench coat, and black pants and shoes.

Their evening out together comes nearly a month after Washington labelled herself a “mother of three” on the Today show, which came as a surprise to some fans only aware of the two kids she shares with Asomugha, son Caleb Kelechi, 2, and daughter Isabelle Amarachi, 4½. The Scandal star is a stepmom to Asomugha’s 12-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

RELATED: Everything ‘Mother of Three’ Kerry Washington Has Said About Being a Parent

Kerry Washington Roy Rochlin/Getty

RELATED: Scandal Reunion! Kerry Washington Supports ‘Former Work Husband’ Tony Goldwyn at His Broadway Play

Washington is currently starring on Broadway in the play American Son, though the cast has Monday nights off.

The play also stars Steven Pasquale, with he and Washington playing a couple who go on a search for their missing son. Issues like race, politics, and police brutality are all touched upon.

Doing the show has helped Washington learn even more in her own parenting journey. “The play is teaching me so much every day. I feel like I’m still learning from [my character],” she told Craig Melvin on Today. “One of the things that I think every mother who sits in the play — every parent, actually, who comes to the play — is faced with the powerlessness of parenting.”

“That there was a time where you could control everything, kind of, about them in the very beginning,” Washington explained. “But parenting is a lot about letting go and how you do that with grace and ease and empower your kids to make the right choices.” She continued: “It is an adventure. And obviously, doing that as a parent of an African-American kid has particular challenges.” RELATED: Kerry Washington Says Goodbye to Scandal

Meanwhile, Washington isn’t the only Scandal star on Broadway right now. Tony Goldwyn, who played Olivia Pope’s love interest President Fitzgerald Grant on the long-running ABC series, is a few blocks away — starring alongside Bryan Cranston in the play, Network.

Earlier this month, Washington and Goldwyn reunited when she stopped by to see a preview performance of his play.

“On her ONE day off from her genius performance in @americansonplay look who came to see me and @bryancranston in @networkbway last night! Love you so much @kerrywashington !!! #scandalfam,” Goldwyn captioned a selfie of the trio backstage.

“Last night we got to see @networkbway and it was AMAZING. It’s bold & innovative & FUN. But also tremendously provocative & moving & important. @bryancranston @tonygoldwyn & @tatianamaslany are truly fantastic. Congrats to the entire company!!!!! So inspiring,” Washington wrote on Instagram.