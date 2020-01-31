A Look Back at Birthday Girl Kerry Washington's Most Iconic Roles

Her time shooting the film in Uganda allowed her to understand more about "how people could be in love with [Amin] and yet feel so betrayed by him," according to IndieLondon.

During his eight-year rule, Amin was deemed the "Butcher of Uganda" and killed close to 300,000 out of a total population of 12 million, according to the New York Times.

"When you look at the Pan-African movement at the time, the whole world was moving into a period of just beginning to understand Black and African empowerment, and Black pride," Washington told IndieLondon. "There are changes that Amin made to the constitution that still exist because they were for the betterment of society."

"So, you can see why it's a really complicated issue and it's not black and white. That's why I think Forest's portrayal of him is touching on genius," she continued. "We, as human beings, want to make somebody bad or good - evil or wonderful. But the reality is that he's a person and that makes it much more complicated."