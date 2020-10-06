Kerry Washington Channels Jane Fonda in '80s Gear While Encouraging Voting: 'Exercise That Vote'

Kerry Washington was joined by Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry, Shaquille O'Neal and others working up a sweat while exercising their right to vote

Kerry Washington has an important message for her fans this election season: Power up those polls!

The Little Fires Everywhere actress, 43, wears her most radical '80s workout garb to sweat in a new Jane Fonda-led video featuring various celebrities showing off their workout routines while advising viewers to Exercise That Vote this election season.

Rocking a tee that reads "Let's Get Physical" (perhaps a nod to Olivia Newton-John's 1981 cardio-infused hit song), Washington does a sit-up before pointing at the camera and encouraging viewers to "Exercise that vote!"

Before sharing a snapshot of herself holding up a pair of hot pink hand weights that perfectly match her retro sweat headband and wristbands, Washington posted the video clip and praised 82-year-old Fonda, the "QUEEN" of the cardio workout, for leading the charge.

"The QUEEN @JaneFonda getting us all in shape for the election of our LIVES!!!!!! Don't weight 🏋🏾‍♀️ (see what I did there? 🤣), many state registration deadlines are TODAY!!!!" she wrote in the caption.

"So click the link in my bio and check your registration status now!!!!! #ExerciseThatVote 💪🏾," Washington concluded, directing her followers to exercisethatvote.org/kerrywashington, where they can both check their registration status and begin the process of registration if needed.

New mom Perry, 35, had a unique approach to getting "pumped" in the video — by pumping breast milk for her 5-week-old daughter, Daisy Dove.

As her fiancé Bloom, 43, lifts weights in the gym, Perry hilariously nibbles on a protein bar while looking in a mirror — but later, she can be seen using a breast pump while looking over her shoulder and insisting that those watching "get pumped ... to vote."