Kerry Washington Channels Jane Fonda in '80s Gear While Encouraging Voting: 'Exercise That Vote'
Kerry Washington was joined by Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry, Shaquille O'Neal and others working up a sweat while exercising their right to vote
Kerry Washington has an important message for her fans this election season: Power up those polls!
The Little Fires Everywhere actress, 43, wears her most radical '80s workout garb to sweat in a new Jane Fonda-led video featuring various celebrities showing off their workout routines while advising viewers to Exercise That Vote this election season.
During the '80s-style Zoom session, Washington is joined by Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Amy Schumer, Shaquille O'Neal, Vanessa Hudgens, Ken Jeong and Ashley Benson, where they all work up a sweat while promoting the importance of making your voice heard.
Rocking a tee that reads "Let's Get Physical" (perhaps a nod to Olivia Newton-John's 1981 cardio-infused hit song), Washington does a sit-up before pointing at the camera and encouraging viewers to "Exercise that vote!"
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
RELATED: Katy Perry Uses a Breast Pump in Jane Fonda Workout Video to Encourage Getting "Pumped to Vote"
Before sharing a snapshot of herself holding up a pair of hot pink hand weights that perfectly match her retro sweat headband and wristbands, Washington posted the video clip and praised 82-year-old Fonda, the "QUEEN" of the cardio workout, for leading the charge.
"The QUEEN @JaneFonda getting us all in shape for the election of our LIVES!!!!!! Don't weight 🏋🏾♀️ (see what I did there? 🤣), many state registration deadlines are TODAY!!!!" she wrote in the caption.
"So click the link in my bio and check your registration status now!!!!! #ExerciseThatVote 💪🏾," Washington concluded, directing her followers to exercisethatvote.org/kerrywashington, where they can both check their registration status and begin the process of registration if needed.
RELATED VIDEO: Mark Ruffalo's Wife Sunny Coigney Cries as Actor Wins Emmy and Makes Impassioned Plea for Voting
New mom Perry, 35, had a unique approach to getting "pumped" in the video — by pumping breast milk for her 5-week-old daughter, Daisy Dove.
As her fiancé Bloom, 43, lifts weights in the gym, Perry hilariously nibbles on a protein bar while looking in a mirror — but later, she can be seen using a breast pump while looking over her shoulder and insisting that those watching "get pumped ... to vote."
In the very last frame, the "Smile" singer addresses Schumer, 39, joking, "Amy ... does your kid have teeth?"