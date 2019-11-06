Kerry Washington and Gwyneth Paltrow Once Performed Shakespeare Together in School

Kerry Washington and Gwyneth Paltrow‘s friendship goes way back!

On Wednesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Washington, 42, revealed that she and Paltrow — who both attended the all-girls Spence School in New York City growing up — once acted together in a production of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

“I don’t know how I’ve known you for as long as I have and you haven’t mentioned that you went to school with Gwyneth Paltrow. Were you friends with Gwyneth growing up?” host Ellen DeGeneres asked her guest.

Washington explained that she and Paltrow, 47, were a few years apart in school.

“In high school, a few years difference makes a big deal,” the American Son actress said. “So, I’m not trying to say that she’s older than me, but she’s a little bit older than me.”

“She was a senior when I was in junior high school,” Washington added. “Even back then, she was Gwyneth Paltrow.”

The Scandal star added that Paltrow, who later went on to win an Oscar for her role in 1998’s Shakespeare in Love, had the lead part in the school’s Shakespeare adaptation.

“We actually did one play together — because she was the queen, of course, in Midsummer Night’s Dream, and I was one of the fairies,” Washington revealed. “The middle schoolers were allowed to audition for the fairies.”

“So, we had one amazing show together,” Washington said.

Last month, Washington and Paltrow reunited during a live taping of the actress’ Goop podcast — and Paltrow shared her own memories of meeting Washington in high school.

“This is so surreal,” the actress said. “I was a senior in high school, and Kerry was in eighth grade … I was in an acapella singing group called ‘Triple Trio’ … We were holding auditions because a bunch of us were graduating and in walks Kerry Washington. This beautiful eighth-grader comes in so confident, in front of all these seniors. She opened her mouth and the most exquisite voice came out of this eighth-grader.”

“Gwyneth was always cool,” Washington added, laughing. “I so remember … By junior, senior year — absolutely.”