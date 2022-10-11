Kenneth Branagh is keeping the Hercule Poirot train running.

The Oscar winner is helming and reprising his role as the detective in the upcoming A Haunting in Venice, his third Poirot film, 20th Century Studios announced Monday. Out next year, the supernatural thriller will also star Tina Fey, Jamie Dornan, Michelle Yeoh, Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly, Riccardo Scamarcio and Jude Hill, who starred in Branagh's Belfast alongside Dornan.

The murder mystery is based on the Agatha Christie novel Hallowe'en Party.

According to Variety, Branagh, 61, said, "This is a fantastic development of the character Hercule Poirot, as well as the Agatha Christie franchise. Based on a complex, little known tale of mystery set at Halloween in a pictorially ravishing city, it is an amazing opportunity for us, as filmmakers, and we are relishing the chance to deliver something truly spine-chilling for our loyal movie audiences."

Kenneth Branagh in Murder on the Orient Express (2017). 20th Century Fox

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Branagh first played the iconic character in 2017's Murder on the Orient Express, which featured an ensemble cast of Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Daisy Ridley, Judi Dench, Lucy Boynton, Leslie Odom Jr., Josh Gad, Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Olivia Colman and more.

Then, earlier this year, Death on the Nile debuted in theaters. That stars Gal Gadot, Russell Brand, Annette Bening, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Tom Bateman, Sophie Okonedo, Letitia Wright and more. Death on the Nile is now streaming on HBO Max and Hulu.

President of 20th Century Studios Steve Asbell told The Hollywood Reporter back in March that another Poirot sequel was on the way.

"We have the Poirot franchise, we have other Christie stories. I love these films, I love Ken. We have a third script written, by Michael Green, that is a pretty daring shift in genre and in tone. It's post-war Venice and an adaptation of one of the lesser-known novels. So I think you'll see the mustache again," he said at the time.