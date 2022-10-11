Entertainment Movies Kenneth Branagh Making Third Poirot Murder Mystery with Tina Fey, Jamie Dornan and Michelle Yeoh A Haunting in Venice will be based on the Agatha Christie novel Hallowe'en Party By Benjamin VanHoose Benjamin VanHoose Twitter Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 11, 2022 11:01 AM Share Tweet Pin Email From left: Jamie Dornan, Michelle Yeoh, Kenneth Branagh, Tina Fey. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Jim Spellman/Getty Kenneth Branagh is keeping the Hercule Poirot train running. The Oscar winner is helming and reprising his role as the detective in the upcoming A Haunting in Venice, his third Poirot film, 20th Century Studios announced Monday. Out next year, the supernatural thriller will also star Tina Fey, Jamie Dornan, Michelle Yeoh, Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly, Riccardo Scamarcio and Jude Hill, who starred in Branagh's Belfast alongside Dornan. The murder mystery is based on the Agatha Christie novel Hallowe'en Party. According to Variety, Branagh, 61, said, "This is a fantastic development of the character Hercule Poirot, as well as the Agatha Christie franchise. Based on a complex, little known tale of mystery set at Halloween in a pictorially ravishing city, it is an amazing opportunity for us, as filmmakers, and we are relishing the chance to deliver something truly spine-chilling for our loyal movie audiences." Jamie Dornan on the Belfast Scene That Led to 'Floods of Tears' During Filming: 'I'll Never Forget' Kenneth Branagh in Murder on the Orient Express (2017). 20th Century Fox Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday. Branagh first played the iconic character in 2017's Murder on the Orient Express, which featured an ensemble cast of Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Daisy Ridley, Judi Dench, Lucy Boynton, Leslie Odom Jr., Josh Gad, Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Olivia Colman and more. Then, earlier this year, Death on the Nile debuted in theaters. That stars Gal Gadot, Russell Brand, Annette Bening, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Tom Bateman, Sophie Okonedo, Letitia Wright and more. Death on the Nile is now streaming on HBO Max and Hulu. President of 20th Century Studios Steve Asbell told The Hollywood Reporter back in March that another Poirot sequel was on the way. "We have the Poirot franchise, we have other Christie stories. I love these films, I love Ken. We have a third script written, by Michael Green, that is a pretty daring shift in genre and in tone. It's post-war Venice and an adaptation of one of the lesser-known novels. So I think you'll see the mustache again," he said at the time.