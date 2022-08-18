Kenan Thompson Teases 'Good Burger' Sequel 25 Years Later: 'We Are Working Harder on It Than Ever'

Kenan Thompson said he "would like" a sequel to 1997's Good Burger, which costarred Kel Mitchell, but "it's about meeting the numbers"

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Published on August 18, 2022 10:32 AM

Will fans soon be hearing, "Welcome to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger, can I take your order?" once more?

Kenan Thompson teased a potential sequel to the 1997 Nickelodeon film — which featured Thompson alongside frequent '90s costar Kel Mitchell in the lead roles — during an appearance on The Tonight Show Wednesday.

The conversation began when host Jimmy Fallon asked Thompson, 44, about a joint Instagram post he made with Mitchell, 43, last month to celebrate the film's 25th anniversary. The caption read, in part, "'Sup wit that Part 2?!"

"Are you saying that Good Burger 2 is happening?" asked Fallon, 47.

"I would like it to!" the Saturday Night Live star replied. "We are working harder on it than ever, so it's about meeting the numbers, letting them numbers match up. 'Cause I need them numbers."

Good Burger is known from its Mitchell-led sketch in the '90s Nickelodeon kids' comedy series All That, where his character Ed — a lovable and well-meaning yet admittedly dim-witted employee at the fast-food joint — was often seen unintentionally terrorizing Thompson's various characters and others.

Thompson later starred in the film version of Good Burger alongside Mitchell, where he played high-school student Dexter Reed who reluctantly gets a summer job at the restaurant.

Initially somewhat of a foil to Ed, Dexter eventually teams up with him to help bring down a competitor burger chain led by a greedy corporation. Of course, they become best pals in the process.

Asked by Fallon what he thinks their characters would be up to today, Thompson said, I feel like [Mitchell's character Ed] should have, like, a million kids. And then [my character Dexter is] coming out of jail for something that [Ed] put [him] in jail for."

GOOD BURGER, from left: Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell, 1997.
Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

Back in 2020, Mitchell told PEOPLE of a potential follow-up that those involved in the first movie "did meet up to talk about some ideas for Good Burger 2."

"So we're still trying to flesh it out, we're trying to put it together," he said at the time. "We want it to be just as fun for everyone as it was the first time around, and then also cater to a new generation as well as the old generation. It's just been kind of that task, to make sure we do that well. But it's still in the talks."

More recently, Mitchell — who also starred with Thompson on the sitcom Kenan & Kel, which aired on Nickelodeon from 1996 to 2000 — told Cinemablend in an interview published last month that he and Thompson originally had "a three-picture deal" with Paramount. The first was Good Burger and the second was 2000's made-for-TV horror movie Two Heads Are Better Than None, which served as Kenan & Kel's series finale.

Mitchell said they "never did" a third film, and told Cinemablend of Good Burger 2: "The fans really want a sequel. ... We love the fans, so you just gotta keep your ear to the street and see what happens."

