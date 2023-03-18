Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell Tease Potential 'Good Burger 2' Cameos: Harry Styles Would Be 'a Big One'

Kenan Thompson surprised fans at 90s Con on Saturday when he crashed the All That panel featuring former Nickelodeon costars Kel Mitchell, Danny Tamberelli and Lori Beth Denberg

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 18, 2023 04:01 PM
Fave Underrated Black TV Shows
Photo: Paramount/Getty

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell have high hopes for their upcoming film Good Burger 2.

After the news was announced on Friday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that the comedic duo would reunite for a sequel to their 1997 Nickelodeon film Good Burger, Thompson surprised audiences Saturday at 90s Con in Hartford, Connecticut.

The actor unexpectedly crashed the All That panel, moderated by PEOPLE's Breanne L. Heldman, to join costars Mitchell, Danny Tamberelli and Lori Beth Denberg — and spilled some details on the upcoming film, which is slated to begin production in May.

"We're shooting this summer, and it should be out this year — probably Thanksgiving-ish or something like that," Thompson told a cheering crowd at 90s Con, adding that he is "very excited" and wanted to "get it done and get it out so that people can enjoy it."

He joked, "Then maybe do part 3, 4, 5, 6 [and] 7!"

Thompson said that he is also preparing to put in "cameo phone calls to" Tamberelli and Denberg — and revealed who else is on his wish list for appearances in Good Burger 2.

"I keep saying Harry Styles. I just feel like it would be a really big one, you know what I'm saying? One Direction!" he said. "Sinbad definitely is gonna be back. Even if we got to go to him, we'll make sure we have Sinbad for sure. All the traditional favorites, I think. Barack Obama would be great."

Harry Styles, grammys
Harry Styles. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty

Good Burger 2, which is planning for a release later this year exclusively on Paramount+, will follow Dexter Reed (Thompson) and original cashier, Ed (Mitchell), as they "reunite in the present day at fast-food restaurant Good Burger with a hilarious new group of employees," according to a press release for the film.

Kevin Kopelow and Heath Seifert will write the script and also serve as executive producers. Phil Traill will direct, and James III has also been engaged as a writer.

The classic Good Burger comedy sketch originated on the 1994 Nickelodeon series All That, on which Tamberelli, Denberg, Thompson and Mitchell all appeared. The foursome reunited at 90s Con at the Connecticut Convention Center; Amanda Bynes was expected to be in attendance as well, but had to cancel last minute due to an illness.

In January, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed that the cast of the beloved Nickelodeon sketch comedy series, which aired until 2005, would have a reunion on stage during the second annual convention.

90s Con and That's4Entertainment founders Christina Figliolia and Liliana Kligman shared they were "so honored" to host "a mini-reunion" for the cast of All That at 90s Con. "Last year was amazing and we cannot wait for this year's show," the pair said.

All That, the pop culture phenomenon billed as Saturday Night Live for tweens, originally ran for 10 seasons on Nickelodeon.

In addition to Bynes, Mitchell, Tamberelli and Denberg, the series also starred Angelique Bates, Katrina Johnson, Alisa Reyes, Josh Server, Leon Frierson, Christy Knowings, Nick Cannon and Mark Saul across its initial 10-season run.

The series inspired several spinoffs, including Kenan and Kel and The Amanda Show, before it was officially rebooted with a new cast in 2019.

all that
Tollin/Robbins Prod. / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Over the years, the cast have reunited several times. In 2015, Mitchell, Tamberelli, Denberg and Server met up at Comic Con, where they hosted a panel that gave attendees a behind-the-scenes glimpse into All That.

Mitchell, Denberg, Server and Thompson also came together in 2018 for an episode of Cannon's MTV sketch and improv series Wild 'N Out.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The second annual 90s Con is taking place from March 17 to 19 at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford, Connecticut. More information can be found here.

Related Articles
Amanda Bynes, Kel Mitchell Danny Tamberelli and Lori Beth Denberg
Amanda Bynes Set to Reunite with Her 'All That' Costars for '90s Con Panel: 'I'm Really Excited'
ALL THAT, top row, from left: Kel Mitchell, Angelique Bates, Josh Server, bottom row: Katrina Johnson, Kenan Thompson, Alisa Reyes, Lori Beth Denberg, (ca. mid 1990s), 1994-2005. ph: ©Tollin/Robbins Productions / courtesy Everett Collection
The Stars of Nickelodeon's 'All That': Where Are They Now?
Fave Underrated Black TV Shows
'Good Burger 2' Is Happening! Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell Confirm Sequel Nearly 26 Years Later
Doug Jones, Omri Katz Hocus Pocus
'Hocus Pocus' Actor Omri Katz Says Original Film Stars 'Weren't Invited' to the Sequel
Dave Coulier/Instagram
Dave Coulier Would Like to See a ''Fullest House' ' Revival That Keeps Bob Saget's 'Legacy Alive'
Jennie Garth arrives at the KIIS FM's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022; Luke Perry attends The Paley Center For Media's 35th Annual PaleyFest Los Angeles
Jennie Garth Says Luke Perry Is 'Always' with '90210' Cast: 'He Is Right There' 
Shannen Doherty
'Beverly Hills, 90210' Cast to Reunite for Epic 90s Con Panel
Kenan Thompson and Keke Palmer Reboot Kenan & Kel on SNL — And Kill Off Kel Mitchell!. Credit; Saturday Night Live
Kenan Thompson and Keke Palmer Reboot 'Kenan & Kel' on 'SNL' — And Kill Off Kel Mitchell!
Fave Underrated Black TV Shows
Our Favorite (Underrated!) Black-Led TV Shows
Kenan and Kel Emmys reunion
Kenan Thompson Surprised by His 'Kenan & Kel' Costar Kel Mitchell at the 2022 Emmys
GOOD BURGER, from left: Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell, 1997.
Kenan Thompson Teases 'Good Burger' Sequel 25 Years Later: 'We Are Working Harder on It Than Ever'
SNL cast members Mikey Day, Molly Kearney, James Austin Johnson, SNL costume designer Tom Broecker, Sarah Sherman, Chloe Fineman, Bowen Yang, Heidi Gardner and Ego Nwodim at The Museum Gala held at the American Museum of Natural History on December 1, 2022 in New York City.
The Cast of 'Saturday Night Live': Everything to Know
Catching up with my favorite Mad Men
The Most Nostalgia-Inducing Cast Reunions Through the Years
Courtney Cox Coco Arquette
The Cast of 'Scream VI' Celebrates Premiere in N.Y.C., Plus Penélope Cruz, Sydney Sweeney and More
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 24: Jonas Brothers perform at halftime during a game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on November 24, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Giants 28-20. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
A Timeline of the Jonas Brothers' Careers
Jake Gyllenhaal
Jake Gyllenhaal Shows Off His Impeccable Physique, Plus Zendaya, Pharrell Williams and More