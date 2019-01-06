Golden Globes 2019: Ken Jeong Jokes He Improvised Crazy Rich Asians Because He 'Can't Read'

Ken Jeong may have gone to medical school but he still has a hard time reading his scripts!

That’s what the Crazy Rich Asians actor, 49, joked on the E! Red Carpet while talking to Ryan Seacrest at the 2019 Golden Golden Awards on Sunday night.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Well I can’t read, so I do a lot of make-them-ups everywhere I go,” he quipped before recalling his hilarious scene with costar Awkwafina, who played his daughter.

Can’t get enough of the Globes? Check out our full Golden Globes coverage for the latest news, fashion and more.

“There are some great lines from the script and from the book. ‘Don’t you know there are kids starving in America?’ — that’s from the book. So that was great. Jon really let me and … Awkwafina go. And I was more than shocked that Jon kept a lot of that in the movie. I was shocked.”

Crazy Rich Asians is nominated for two Golden Globes this year: one for best actress in a musical or comedy (Constance Wu) and the other for best picture, musical or comedy.

Also during his interview, Jeong discussed a scary incident that occurred at one of his stand-up shows last year, when a woman suffered a seizure in the middle of his set. Jeong called upon his medical training to save the woman, but then he went a step further. On the Golden Globes red carpet, he revealed that he “treated the woman and her boyfriend to a weekend in New York City on my dime.”

At the time of the comedy show, an audience member wrote on Twitter: “A woman had a medical emergency during the show. Ken thinks its heckling, when people are asking for his help. He jumps off stage to assist. An EMT helped, too,” she wrote. “Then on with the show! Great night! He is gracious and grateful…AND flipping funny!”

RELATED VIDEO: 2019 Golden Globe Nominations Full List: Lady Gaga Scores for A Star Is Born

The actor earned a medical degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine and is still a licensed physician.

“I was so intense as a doctor, and I was always stressed out, patients were surprised I did stand-up comedy on the side,” told critics at ABC’s summer press tour in 2015.

His experience in the medical field has transitioned to some of his acting roles, starring in the short-lived ABC sitcom Dr. Ken and playing a doctor in the 2007 film Knocked Up.