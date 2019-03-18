Kelsi Taylor Wishes 'Lover' Dane Cook Happy Birthday: You're My 'Ride or Die'

Dane Cook/Instagram

Dane Cook and Kelsi Taylor have been dating nearly two years

By
Jodi Guglielmi
March 18, 2019 03:48 PM

Dane Cook‘s girlfriend is sending the comedian some love on his birthday.

Kelsi Taylor celebrated Cook’s 47th birthday on Monday with a heartfelt Instagram tribute. The 19-year-old singer called Cook her “ride or die” and said she “couldn’t imagine a world” without him.

“Happy birthday lover. Your bright, happy face, brain that never stops working, never ending energy, jokes that bring out my annoying laugh, determination that keeps me inspired, heart that just has a way of melting mine… I couldn’t imagine a world without you!” she wrote.

Along with the sweet message, Taylor posted a photo of herself cuddling up to Cook while on the back of a boat.

“You’re so important to me and I can’t wait for all the other birthdays we will spend together,” she continued. “Thanks for being my ride or die. You don’t really care about birthdays so I’ll just hold all the excitement for ya! I love you, I hope you have a day as special as you are. Let’s eat some cake!!!!!”

Cook and Taylor have been dating nearly two years. The two have been open about their nearly three-decade age gap.

During an Instagram Story Q&A about their relationship, a fan asked Cook, “What advice do you have to those in age gap relationships?”

“The only thing you have to do is plan that your deaths will be somewhat far apart,” he replied.

Cook also revealed when he and the young singer’s romance began.

“We met at a game night I host at my place,” Cook wrote on his story. “We were friends for a while & soon after fell in like with each and then upgraded to love.”

The comedian, who has co-starred in movies with Kate Hudson and Jessica Simpson, was previously romantically linked to Julianne Hough and Racquel Houghton.

Taylor has performed background vocals for Grammy nominees such as Demi Lovato and Little Big Town.

