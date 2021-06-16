“She was the cutest thing and she is still pretty darn cute,” said Kelsey Grammer, who costars with Paris Jackson in the upcoming movie The Space Between

Kelsey Grammer Tears Up As He Recalls Meeting Paris Jackson When She Was a Child with Dad Michael Jackson

Kelsey Grammer has a soft spot for his The Space Between costar Paris Jackson.

Grammer, 66, revealed in an Extra interview Tuesday that he met Paris, 23, when she was a child after the actor bumped into her late father Michael Jackson at a Waldorf Hotel.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I was checking into the Waldorf and there was Michael [Jackson]. He was recording something. It was just the sweetest moment," Grammer recalled of meeting Paris for the first time. "He stopped to say hello. We sort of shook hands and he had his little mask on but then she said, 'Daddy.'"

Michael attempted to shield Paris and her brothers, Prince and BG, from the cameras by having them wear masks in public as children.

Grammer started to cry as he went on to share, "He just took her in his arms and said, 'Oh, hello, little one.' She was so lovely and it was just beautiful."

He continued, "She was the cutest thing and she is still pretty darn cute."

Grammer then praised Paris' acting skills, telling Extra, "She did a good job [in the movie]. She was a good spirit."

Never miss a story - sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While recalling the first time he met Paris and Michael, the Frasier star also discussed how he was amazed by the way the "Smooth Criminal" singer handled fame.

"Boy, they went after him, took shots at him all the time, and I thought, 'How the hell do you handle that?'" Grammer said, adding, "I've had my share."

Paris recently opened up about the effect tabloid attention on her family during her dad's career has had on her, revealing she suffers from PTSD from paparazzi encounters.

Paris, Prince and Michael Jackson Michael Jackson and his kids, Prince and Paris | Credit: Paris Jackson/Instagram

"I experience auditory hallucinations sometimes with camera clicks and severe paranoia and have been going to therapy for a lot of things, but that included," she tells Willow Smith on Wednesday's episode of Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk, according to the Associated Press. "I'll hear a trash bag rustling and flinch in panic."

Paris - who is also carving out a name for herself in the music industry - added, "I think it's standard PTSD."