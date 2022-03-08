Kelly Ripa Transforms Into Lady Gaga's House of Gucci Character for Live's Post-Oscars Show

Kelly Ripa's co-host Ryan Seacrest, meanwhile, becomes Spider-Man: No Way Home's superhero for the special Live with Kelly and Ryan episode

Father, son and house of Ripa!

In an exclusive first look shared with PEOPLE, Kelly Ripa transforms into Lady Gaga's House of Gucci character Patrizia Reggiani as part of a teaser for Live with Kelly and Ryan's annual montage of Oscar-nominated films, to air the day after the 94th Academy Awards.

"Do we have a demitasse? I have my spoon," Ripa says in a thick accent as the Italian character. "Grazie, amore."

The moment from the movie Ripa, 51, is reenacting is during a ski trip that Gaga's Reggiani went on with then-husband Maurizio Gucci (played by Adam Driver) when she suspected him of cheating.

Ripa also says Gaga's iconic line from another scene, "Father, son and House of Gucci," which the actress improvised for the movie.

Ripa's co-host Ryan Seacrest recently debuted his transformation for their talk show's Oscar tribute this year: as everyone's favorite neighborhood Spider-Man, honoring Tom Holland's Spider-Man: No Way Home.

For the special After Oscar Show, which will broadcast March 28 on ABC, Seacrest, 47, will don the iconic red-and-blue Spidey suit. In the first look, he smiled in front of a green screen opposite a stand-in for Ripa, who will also be in the scene with her co-host.

Though Gaga did not receive an Oscar nomination for her performance, she will serve as a presenter at this year's ceremony.