Kelly Ripa Breaks Out Her Idris Elba Blanket to Celebrate His Crowning as Sexiest Man Alive

Count Kelly Ripa as one of Idris Elba‘s biggest fans.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host, 48, congratulated the actor for his crowning as PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive 2018 on Tuesday while busting out a blanket with the Luther actor’s face on it.

“We all want to talk about the Sexiest Man Alive,” Ripa told the audience.

Cohost Ryan Seacrest couldn’t agree more, saying, “It is true. I do. Want to talk about it. I think he’s the perfect pick.”

“The perfect pick! Idris Elba is the Sexiest Man Alive,” she continued while showing off her blanket to the audience.

The mother of three couldn’t help but snuggle under the blanket and invited Seacrest, 43, to join her.

“A lot of people here say, ‘What do you and Ryan do backstage before the show?'” she said as the two bundled close underneath the blanket. “It’s an often answered question and what we do is we have cuddle time under our Idris Elba blanket.”

David Burton

“Until you’ve been warmed by an Idris Elba blanket you haven’t lived,” she added as the audience applauded and laughed.

Elba, 46, was named Sexiest Man Alive on Monday night during The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Of the reveal, Ripa said it “was not surprising news to us at all, at all.”

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest revealing their Idris Elba blanket on Live with Kelly and Ryan LIVEKellyandRyan

Seacrest agreed as well, adding Elba had something special about his personality that made him stand out above all the rest.

“When he has been here I have felt this about him. He has that amazing thing,” he explained. “He deserves it.”

