Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Spoof Joker and More Oscar Nominees Ahead of Live! Post-Awards Show

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are getting ready for their post-Oscars show.

The Live! with Kelly and Ryan hosts put together a spoof to celebrate the 2020 Academy Award nominees — all with their own special spin.

PEOPLE’s exclusive look at the funny video shows Ripa and Seacrest going through the major nominees, starting with Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman. Sitting across from Robert De Niro‘s mob character, the two take turns joking about who he’s talking to after giving him the lowdown on their show.

“Mr. D, can I call you Mr. D? We’ve got an after Oscars show,” Seacrest says.

“So, you think we can pull it off?” Ripa asks as De Niro very simply says, “No.”

RELATED: Oscars 2020: Joker Leads Nominations with 11, Three Other Films Tie with 10

The next nominee up is Joker, which leads the list with 11 totals nods. In the spoof, Seacrest gets stuck in the bathroom with Joaquin Phoenix‘s murderous clown and tries to text Ripa for help. But his fellow cohost is a little busy in the Bombshell elevator with Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie.

“Do you smell that?” Ripa jokes in the tense elevator.

Image zoom Courtesy of Live! with Kelly and Ryan

The two then wake Renee Zellweger’s Judy Garland up in a scene from Judy, and she is not happy.

“Sorry Renée, we have our after Oscars show to do,” Ripa says.

“Yeah, we keep getting stuck in these movies!” Seacrest jokes.

Finally, the hosts make it into Matt Damon’s car in Ford v Ferrari for a spin around the track.

“Let’s get this show on the road,” Seacrest jokes.

Live! with Kelly and Ryan‘s Oscars show airs Monday Feb. 10 at 9 a.m. EST from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, where the actual Academy Awards take place. The show will also feature the TV debut of Kesha’s new song “Tonight.”

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.