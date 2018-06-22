Kelly Preston's Perfect Date Night with John Travolta Is When They 'Jump on the Plane' for Dinner

Kelly Preston‘s idea of a perfect date night is every girl’s dream.

The actress, 55, tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue that her most romantic moments come courtesy of her husband and Gotti costar John Travolta and their private plane. The licensed pilot charms his wife of 20 years by taking her on surprise trips for dinner dates.

“I think it’s when Johnny just whisks me away, and we’ll jump on the airplane and go out to dinner, and I don’t know where we’re going. It’s good to be married to a pilot!” Preston says of her favorite romantic moments.

The actress married Travolta, 64, in September 1991 and the couple had three kids: son Jett, daughter Ella, 18, and son Benjamin, 8. Their eldest son Jett died of a seizure in 2009.

John Travolt and Kelly Preston Splash News Online

Preston told host Andy Cohen that she fell in love with the Grease star even though she was married at the time.

“Kinda,” Preston answers when Cohen asked if it was love at first sight. “Well, I was not that happily married, let’s put it that way. I was really with the wrong person.”

When Cohen asked what the best and worst part of being married to Travolta is, the actress couldn’t help but gush.

“There’s too many best things,” she admits. “His lips, dancing, fun, laughing. [We dance] all the time, all the time. The kids dance with us, we go out dancing. We love it.”

Gotti is in theaters now.