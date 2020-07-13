Kelly Preston's Final Years: Battling Breast Cancer, Caring for Family and Filming with Judi Dench

Kelly Preston's final two years of life involved the love and strength of her family, as well as the joys of making movies

Kelly Preston's last two years of life were filled with the love of family and career milestones.

Preston, who died from breast cancer on Sunday at the age of 57, continued to work even as she privately coped with her diagnosis.

Before her death, the actress had completed filming on an upcoming movie with Judi Dench, Off the Rails, which focuses on four friends in their fifties who travel across Europe in just five days.

She shared a photo of herself with Dench, actress Sally Phillips and others from the film set in April 2019, writing on Instagram, "Dream come true today shooting with Dame Judi Dench in London for @offtherailsfilms 🎉🎉#judidench."

Preston's last film appearance was in 2018's Gotti, in which she starred alongside her husband John Travolta as Victoria Gotti. She walked her final red carpet for the film's New York City premiere, where she wore a pink floral gown and posed with her husband.

Beyond working in Hollywood, Preston dedicated herself to caring for Travolta and their two two children: daughter Ella, 20, and son Ben, 9. Their oldest son, Jett, died at age 16 in January 2009.

Preston celebrated her 57th birthday in October 2019, sharing a photo of herself on a yacht with her daughter, husband and some of their closest friends including actress Kirstie Alley.

"Birthday love!!!! ♥️♥️♥️," Preston wrote in the caption of the Instagram photo.

The actress consistently shared her love for her family on her Instagram account, celebrating family birthdays with heartfelt posts, cheering her daughter on as she appeared alongside Travolta on Jimmy Kimmel Live in May of last year and remembering Jett on what would have been his 28th birthday in April.

In one of her last Instagram posts, shared in May, Preston posted a photo of herself with Ella, as well as a standalone photo of Ben, writing, "My beautiful babies... I love you with all of my heart. xxx."

Preston's very last post was once again centered on her family, in which she celebrated Father's Day with a photo of herself, Travolta, Ella and Ben together, as well as a photo of Travolta and Jett.