Kelly Preston Shares Sweet Video of Husband John Travolta and Their 2 Children: 'Perfection'

Kelly Preston and John Travolta are soaking up some quality family time!

Following a relaxing weekend in Florida, Preston, 56, shared a sweet video of her husband and their two children, Ella Bleu and Benjamin, who shared a quiet moment watching the sunset from their boat.

In the clip, Travolta, 65, holds the camera and pans it toward his 19-year-old daughter, before turning it back on himself as he smiles. The actor then puts the focus on his children again and Ella can be seen flashing a smile while Benjamin, 8, happily takes in the sunset behind her.

Adoringly, Preston captioned the video: “Perfection 😍”

Travolta also proudly shared the sweet footage on his Instagram, writing alongside the clip, “Great weekend with the kids!” — to which his wife sweetly responded in the comments section with, “My beautiful family 💖💕”

Later during the trip, the Grease actor enjoyed another similarly-quiet moment on the boat in a different video posted on his Instagram.

In it, Travolta spoke to the camera with only half of his face shown, before panning it to display a full shot of the gorgeous sunset behind him.

“Once in a while, you have to slow down and appreciate the sunset,” he said as he turned the camera back on himself and grinned.

But the serene moments didn’t last for long, as Travolta shared another clip of himself — this time driving a jet ski.

“It’s the first day of summer here in Florida! It’s a Sea-Doo I’m driving. It’s got reverse, look at this!” he said, as he proceeded to show off his new backward water tricks. “I can’t believe it! I’ve never seen that before. This is awesome!”

Preston and Travolta have never shied away from gushing about their children on social media.

Though private, especially after the death of their eldest son Jett in 2009, the proud parents always make sure to post snaps of their kids and the sweet moments shared between their family.

Most recently, Preston shared a glowing Instagram post praising her daughter as she made the media rounds to promote her thriller The Poison Rose, which also starred Travolta and Morgan Freeman.

“Still in absolute awe of my stunning daughter @ella.travolta I just re-watched all of her interviews this past week doing press for #thepoisonrose and she has jumped into ‘the family business’ as an absolute natural,” she wrote.

“It floored me how poised, confident, elegant, sweet, gorgeous (I don’t think there are actually enough adjectives in the English language for me to properly articulate how perfectly she held her own)…” the proud mom added.

Preston accompanied her note with a photo of Ella and her father during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with guest host Lena Waithe.

“I am beyond proud of her and all of her accomplishments, but most of all I am proud and honored to have her as my daughter. I love you and congratulations,” Preston concluded.