Preston met John Travolta at a screen test for their 1989 comedy, The Experts, while Preston was still married to Gage.

On New Year's Eve 1991, Travolta got down on one knee inside the Palace Hotel restaurant in Gstaad, Switzerland, and proposed with a six-carat yellow-and-white diamond ring.

Preston was two months pregnant with the couple's son Jett when they got married on Sept. 5, 1991, by a Scientology minister. They said their "I dos" in an unannounced ceremony at the Hotel de Crillon in Paris.

They later got married for a second time on U.S. soil in Daytona Beach, Florida. Jett arrived in 1992.