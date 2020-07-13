Kelly Preston Honored Husband John Travolta in Her Final Instagram Post: The Best Father I Know

Kelly Preston's last Instagram post celebrated her husband of 29 years.

Preston died Sunday morning at 57 after a secret two-year battle with breast cancer. Four weeks before her death, Preston posted her final Instagram photo to pay tribute to husband John Travolta on Father's Day.

The sweet post featured a selfie of Preston and Travolta, 66, with their two kids Ella, 20, and Benjamin, 9. A second slide also honored their late son Jett, who died at 16 in 2009 after suffering a seizure.

"Happy Father’s Day to the best one I know, we love you 😘💕," Preston wrote alongside the two photos.

In an Instagram post early Monday morning, Travolta mourned his late wife.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many," he wrote. "Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered."

PEOPLE reported Preston's death exclusively late Sunday night, with a statement from a family representative.

"Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends," the rep told PEOPLE exclusively. "She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched. Her family asks for your understanding of their need for privacy at this time."

Her daughter Ella later mourned her mother's death.

"I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you. Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy," Ella wrote on Instagram.