Kelly Preston is one proud parent.

Ella Bleu Travolta, the actress’ daughter with husband John Travolta, is following in her famous parents’ footsteps as the star of the new film The Poison Rose, and Preston is her No. 1 fan.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Gotti star, 56, shared a glowing Instagram post praising 19-year-old Ella as she makes the media rounds to promote the noir thriller, which also stars dad John and Morgan Freeman.

“Still in absolute awe of my stunning daughter @ella.travolta I just re-watched all of her interviews this past week doing press for #thepoisonrose and she has jumped into ‘the family business’ as an absolute natural,” wrote Preston, who also shares 8-year-old son Benjamin with Travolta.

RELATED: John Travolta’s Daughter Ella Bleu, 19, Is Entering the Family Business: He’s ‘the Best Mentor’

John Travolta, Ella Bleu Travolta, Kelly Preston

“It floored me how poised, confident, elegant, sweet, gorgeous (I don’t think there are actually enough adjectives in the English language for me to properly articulate how perfectly she held her own)…” the proud mom added.

Preston accompanied her note with a photo of Ella and John, 65, during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with guest host Lena Waithe.

“I am beyond proud of her and all of her accomplishments, but most of all I am proud and honored to have her as my daughter. I love you and congratulations,: Preston concluded.

Ella appreciated her mom’s praise, as she responded in the comments section, “Awww… thank you so much mama! I love you.”

RELATED: The Poison Rose‘s Famke Janssen Says John Travolta & His Daughter Have ‘Such a Beautiful Relationship’

Ella Bleu Travolta Gisela Schober/Getty

Ella’s role in The Poison Rose marks her second appearance in a film after her small role in 2009’s Old Dogs.

The teen recently told PEOPLE that there was always an inkling she’d end up in showbiz just like mom and dad.

“Since I was very little, I’ve loved performing, singing, dancing and putting on shows at home for my family and friends,” she said.

Ella also explained how helpful it is to have Preston and Travolta at her disposal for any Hollywood-related needs.

“When I have any questions, my mom and dad have the best advice, and that’s amazing,” she said. “I love that it’s sort of the family business!”