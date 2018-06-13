Kelly Preston Says She Fell in Love with John Travolta While Still Married to the 'Wrong Person'

Love at first sight was a little complicated for Kelly Preston and John Travolta — the longtime couple who met while making the 1987 film The Experts.

On Monday’s Watch What Happens Live!, Preston told host Andy Cohen that she fell in love with the Grease star even though she was married at the time.

“Kinda,” Preston answers when Cohen asked if it was love at first sight. “Well, I was not that happily married, let’s put it that way. I was really with the wrong person.”

John Travolta and Kelly Preston Seth Browarnik/Startraks

Preston was married to actor Kevin Gage at the time, though the two quickly divorced in 1987 after two years of marriage. The actress then married Travolta in September 1991 and the two had three kids: son Jett, daughter Ella, 18, and son Benjamin, 8. Their eldest son Jett died in 2009 from illness complications.

When Cohen asked what the best and worst part of being married to Travolta is, the actress couldn’t help but gush.

“There’s too many best things,” she admits. “His lips, dancing, fun, laughing. [We dance] all the time, all the time. The kids dance with us, we go out dancing. We love it.”