Kelly Preston's Daughter Ella Pays Tribute to Her 'Courageous, Strong, Beautiful and Loving' Mother

"You have made life so beautiful and I know you will continue to do so always. I love you so much mama," Ella Travolta, 20, wrote

Ella Travolta is mourning her mother Kelly Preston's death. The actress was 57.

Preston died on Sunday morning following a two-year battle with breast cancer. "Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends," a family representative told PEOPLE exclusively. "She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched. Her family asks for your understanding of their need for privacy at this time."

Preston is survived by her husband John Travolta and their children: daughter Ella, 20, and 9-year-old son Benjamin. Son Jett died at age 16 in January 2009.

"I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you. Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy," Ella wrote on Instagram.

"Thank you for being there for me no matter what. Thank you for your love. Thank you for your help and thank you for making this world a better place. You have made life so beautiful and I know you will continue to do so always. I love you so much mama," she concluded.

In May 2019, Preston shared a glowing Instagram post praising Ella on her work in The Poison Rose, which was her second appearance in a film. "Still in absolute awe of my stunning daughter @ella.travolta I just re-watched all of her interviews this past week doing press for #thepoisonrose and she has jumped into 'the family business' as an absolute natural," the proud mother of three wrote.

"It floored me how poised, confident, elegant, sweet, gorgeous (I don’t think there are actually enough adjectives in the English language for me to properly articulate how perfectly she held her own)," Preston said at the time.

Father of three Travolta mourned his wife's death on Instagram, writing: "It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. ... Kelly's love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don't hear from us for a while."

Many in Hollywood and around the world paid tribute to Preston.

SpaceCamp costar Leah Thompson shared photos from their 1986 film, writing: "I am so very sad to hear of my old friend @therealkellypreston passing. We had so much fun making #spacecamp all those many years ago. She was always full of love and light and Hawaiian breeziness. Kelly was so beautiful inside and out. Went way too young. #heartbroken for her whole family #breastcancerawareness is so important. Hold each other close and let’s keep fighting for a cure."

Actor Spencer Breslin, who played Preston's onscreen son in the 2003 film The Cat in the Hat, paid tribute to the star on Twitter. "RIP to my on screen mom, #kellypreston. What a lovely woman. Such a sad loss," he wrote.

"Shocked by this sad news. Kelly was such a bright loving soul, a talented actress, and a loving mom and wife. My heart breaks for her family who have already known such sadness and grief. Join me in sending them love and strength. #RIP #KellyPreston," Maria Shriver wrote.