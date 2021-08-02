Sally Phillips and Kelly Preston worked together on Off the Rails, Preston's final film before her death last summer after a battle with breast cancer

Kelly Preston's Costar on Her Final Film Says Late Actress Was 'So Vibrant' on Set

Sally Phillips is singing her late costar Kelly Preston's praises.

On a recent episode of U.K. program Loose Women, Phillips, 51, recalled Preston keeping her breast-cancer battle private while they filmed their recently released dramedy Off the Rails.

"She was so bloomin' beautiful. And so vibrant and you would never have known. She was so professional," said Phillips, as shown in footage shared by the U.K.'s Mirror.

The movie would be Preston's last before she died in July 2020, following a two-year battle with breast cancer. She was 57.

Phillips went on to note, "We've had a couple of high-profile examples of that recently ... Chadwick [Boseman] and Helen McCrory didn't tell anyone."

"That's what people do — they go through it on their own because of worries about insurance for the film, and working again afterwards," she also said.

Kelly Preston, Sally Phillips Off the Rails Off the Rails | Credit: Black Camel Pictures

Also starring Jenny Seagrove and Judi Dench, Off the Rails follows three women as they recreate an inter-rail journey across Europe from their youth in honor of their late friend, whose last wish was that they go on the trip with her teenage daughter in her absence.

Preston's widower John Travolta had nothing but loving words last month when he shared the trailer for the film his Instagram account.

"Off the Rails is Kelly's last film," wrote John, 67. "She was very proud of it and of all of the wonderful talent that she got to work with in it."

"I am very proud of my mother's last film and I know she was too," added Preston and John's daughter Ella Travolta alongside her own post of the trailer. "She very much enjoyed the time she had making this wonderful picture and all of the lovely people she got to work with.❤️"

Meanwhile, Ella is following in her parents' thespian footsteps. The 21-year-old is set to appear as Alicia/Alice in Get Lost, a modern-day retelling of the classic Alice in Wonderland story that will see her in her first starring role.

John couldn't help but express his pride over Ella's new project, writing Thursday alongside a photo of her in costume, "Here's my daughter Ella starring in a live action re-imagining of Alice in Wonderland! Called, 'Get Lost.' I'm a very proud dad!"

Ella also shared a video from overseas to her Instagram account, revealing she was "here in beautiful Budapest, Hungary, filming the modern-day reimagining of Alice in Wonderland called Get Lost."