Raya and the Last Dragon sees Raya face off with Namaari, a girl from a neighboring village

Kelly Marie Tran Thinks Raya Had 'Romantic Feelings' for Namaari in Raya and the Last Dragon

Kelly Marie Tran is onboard with fans thinking there might've been more to the relationship between Raya and Namaari in Raya and the Last Dragon.

Disney's latest animated movie, out now on Disney+, features Tran as Raya, a young girl who goes on a mythical quest to find the Last Dragon, hoping it will bring salvation to her village under threat of evil forces.

Along the way, Raya must also face off with Namaari, voiced by Gemma Chan, who comes from a warring place in the fictional land of Kumandra. The two have a bit of banter when they meet, and some fans picked up on the chemistry between them. They're not alone.

Tran told Vanity Fair recently that she decided there were "some romantic feelings going on there" while voicing Raya. But Tran stressed that it was her interpretation and viewers can have their own.

"I'm obsessed with Namaari and I'm obsessed with Gemma Chan. So I'm really excited you brought this up," Tran said. "I think if you're a person watching this movie and you see representation in a way that feels really real and authentic to you, then it is real and authentic. I think it might get me in trouble for saying that, but whatever."

This isn't the first time fans have hoped a Disney princess is gay. When Frozen 2 was set to come out, there was a growing online movement for Elsa to have a girlfriend in the sequel.

After the campaign gained traction, even star Idina Menzel, who voices Elsa, weighed in during an interview in May 2016.

"I think it's great. Disney's just gotta contend with that. I'll let them figure that out," she told Entertainment Tonight.