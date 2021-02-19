Kelly Marie Tran on Becoming a Disney Princess: 'It Feels Like a Weird Fever Dream'

Kelly Marie Tran voices the main character in Raya and the Last Dragon

Kelly Marie Tran still can't believe she's a Disney princess.

The Star Wars actress voices Raya in Raya and the Last Dragon, Disney's upcoming animated movie following a young girl who embarks on a mythical journey to save her village from the threat of an evil force.

Tran, 32, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday night where she talked about her amazement at being part of a Disney animated movie after labeling herself a "huge" fan of the studio's classics.

"It's a big deal," she said of being part of the Disney animated family. "I'm technically a Disney princess. I'm stoked, I can't believe to be part of this. It feels like a world that I still believe is impossible, but I'm doing it. Does that make sense? It feels like a weird fever dream, this whole thing."

Image zoom Raya and the Last Dragon | Credit: Disney

Tran previously told Entertainment Weekly that she's excited for Raya to be a different kind of Disney princess.

"She is someone who is technically a princess but I think that what's really cool about this project, about this character, specifically is that everyone's trying to flip the narrative on what it means to be a princess," Tran said. "Raya is totally a warrior. When she was a kid, she was excited to get her sword. And she grows up to be a really badass, gritty warrior and can really take care of herself."