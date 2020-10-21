Kelly Marie Tran Stars in Action-Packed First Trailer for Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon

Disney's next movie dives into the magical world of dragons.

The first trailer for Raya and the Last Dragon dropped on Tuesday, with Star Wars' Kelly Marie Tran voicing the titular character on her quest to bring peace to her people.

The trailer starts with a tense scene as Raya shows off her skills while trying to get into a heavily-guarded temple and uses the help of her adorable sidekick Tuk Tuk.

Raya and the Last Dragon follows as Raya and Tuk Tuk are forced to leave their home in the fictional kingdom of Kumandra while it's under threat from an evil force.

"My whole life I trained to become a guardian of the dragon gem, but this world has changed and its people are divided," Raya says in the trailer. "Now, to restore peace, I must find the last dragon."

Awkwafina voices the mythical Last Dragon in the movie from directors Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada, co-directors Paul Briggs and John Ripa and producers Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho.

Tran previously told Entertainment Weekly that she's excited for Raya to be a different kind of Disney princess.

"She is someone who is technically a princess but I think that what's really cool about this project, about this character, specifically is that everyone's trying to flip the narrative on what it means to be a princess," Tran said. "Raya is totally a warrior. When she was a kid, she was excited to get her sword. And she grows up to be a really badass, gritty warrior and can really take care of herself."