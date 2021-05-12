Kelly Clarkson told Seth Rogen that people shout "Ahh, Kelly Clarkson," a line from the 2005 film, at her all the time

Kelly Clarkson Says People Still Yell the Iconic 40-Year-Old Virgin Line at Her 'Everywhere I Go'

Kelly Clarkson can't seem to escape that iconic line uttered about her in The 40-Year-Old Virgin.

On Tuesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 39-year-old singer spoke to guest Seth Rogen about his involvement in creating the iconic "Ahh, Kelly Clarkson" line that Steve Carell says while getting waxed during a scene in the Judd Apatow-directed 2005 comedy flick.

"Judd Apatow told me that it's your fault people scream my name everywhere I go," Clarkson told Rogen, who both co-produced and starred in the film. "'Ahh, Kelly Clarkson.' Everywhere I go. I could literally do anything. Doesn't matter how many hits, what I do in life. I could save a family from drowning, fires, I could do anything."

"Literally the one thing that people know me from is 'ahh, Kelly Clarkson!'" the singer continued, before asking Rogen, 39, "So is this true?"

"Well I'm terribly sorry, first of all," said Rogen. "I owe you an apology."

"No, it's awesome," Clarkson admitted to the Knocked Up actor, who then confessed that he was behind creating the humorous phrase.

"Yes, that is true," said Rogen. "I was a co-producer on the 40-Year-Old Virgin, I was also in it. But I was writing mostly by trade at the time, so I was hired to write jokes or alternate jokes. We knew Carrell was going to be waxed and he wouldn't be able to think clearly probably, so we wanted to be able to feed him things to say."

"We don't always like to have profanities," Rogen explained to Clarkson. "So Judd was like, 'You should write a list of jokes that are dirty jokes and a list of clean jokes.' And it was hard to write the clean jokes. I honestly think I was sitting on my couch writing the jokes and you came on television. I saw you and it was Kelly Clarkson!"

The Pineapple Express star went on to tell Clarkson that the "k" sound "is known for being funny in the comedy world," which worked perfectly with her first and last name. He then showed Clarkson a list of all his jokes, both dirty and clean.

"I'm in between 'burger panties' and 'throbbing monkey tail.' I like it," Clarkson said with a laugh.

"You see I stuck to the assignment though," Rogen replied. "Really of doing one half clean jokes and one half dirty jokes."

"I loved it so much," said Clarkson, who then went on to recall that she first heard "Ahh, Kelly Clarkson" when she was in a movie theater over a decade and a half ago.

"I was coming into a theater to watch a different movie. We came in a little late and I had thought somebody in the theater yelled my name," she said. "I didn't know what just happened, because I was like, 'What?' And that's how I found out. They were like, 'They yelled your name in that trailer.' And I was like, 'Why?' "

The Grammy winner also joked to Rogen that "no matter where the hell I am," someone will yell The 40-Year-Old Virgin line at her.