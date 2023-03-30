Kel Mitchell Teases 'Good Burger' Sequel, Onscreen Reunion with Kenan Thompson: 'It's So Surreal'

Kel Mitchell's Good Burger character Ed is in charge at the iconic fictional restaurant these days.

At the premiere of the new movie Spinning Gold in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Mitchell, 44, discussed the upcoming sequel to his 1997 comedy with Kenan Thompson after they announced the project earlier this month.

"Ed's going to be running the place so I can tease that," Mitchell tells PEOPLE of the anticipated movie. "And it's gonna be a lot of good cameos. We just had some great meetings today. It's gonna be fun."

Asked how it feels to revive a classic '90s movie for a new generation of audiences, Mitchell says it is "so surreal that people still love it and have a special place in their heart for it."

"And they've been waiting for two, you know what I mean, since part one they've been waiting," he adds of the more than two-decades-long wait for a sequel. "So here it is."

Steven Simione/Getty

Good Burger stems from the Mitchell-led sketch of the same name in the '90s Nickelodeon kids' comedy series All That, where his character Ed — a lovable and well-meaning yet admittedly dim-witted employee at the fast-food joint — was often seen unintentionally terrorizing various characters played by Thompson, now 44, and others.

"That's my homie. It's great," Mitchell tells PEOPLE of working with Thompson again. "And then to be able to produce this film as well, we're on all the calls. I was just talking to him about 30 minutes ago."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It's just awesome. It's really awesome," he adds of the film's production. "We're happy to do this. And, the fans, y'all are gonna be happy. It's a real good script."

Thompson and Mitchell announced the sequel's development on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this month.

Paramount/Getty

According to a press release, the movie will follow Dexter Reed (Thompson) and Ed (Mitchell) as they "reunite in the present day at fast-food restaurant Good Burger with a hilarious new group of employees."

"Being a part of something so many generations of people have come to love has made me so proud and now to be back where it all began working on the sequel is surreal!" Thompson, a longtime cast member on SNL, said in a statement at the time. "Love performing with my brother Kel and can't wait to show the fans what these characters have been up to since we last saw them."

Production on Good Burger 2 is planned to begin in May, with a premiere slated for later this year exclusively on Paramount+.