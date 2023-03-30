Kel Mitchell Teases 'Good Burger' Sequel, Onscreen Reunion with Kenan Thompson: 'It's So Surreal'

Good Burger 2 is expected to release exclusively on Paramount+ later this year

By
and
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 30, 2023 01:56 PM
Kel Mitchell at Spinning Gold premiere
Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

Kel Mitchell's Good Burger character Ed is in charge at the iconic fictional restaurant these days.

At the premiere of the new movie Spinning Gold in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Mitchell, 44, discussed the upcoming sequel to his 1997 comedy with Kenan Thompson after they announced the project earlier this month.

"Ed's going to be running the place so I can tease that," Mitchell tells PEOPLE of the anticipated movie. "And it's gonna be a lot of good cameos. We just had some great meetings today. It's gonna be fun."

Asked how it feels to revive a classic '90s movie for a new generation of audiences, Mitchell says it is "so surreal that people still love it and have a special place in their heart for it."

"And they've been waiting for two, you know what I mean, since part one they've been waiting," he adds of the more than two-decades-long wait for a sequel. "So here it is."

Kel Mitchell at Spinning Gold premiere
Steven Simione/Getty

Good Burger stems from the Mitchell-led sketch of the same name in the '90s Nickelodeon kids' comedy series All That, where his character Ed — a lovable and well-meaning yet admittedly dim-witted employee at the fast-food joint — was often seen unintentionally terrorizing various characters played by Thompson, now 44, and others.

"That's my homie. It's great," Mitchell tells PEOPLE of working with Thompson again. "And then to be able to produce this film as well, we're on all the calls. I was just talking to him about 30 minutes ago."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It's just awesome. It's really awesome," he adds of the film's production. "We're happy to do this. And, the fans, y'all are gonna be happy. It's a real good script."

Thompson and Mitchell announced the sequel's development on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this month.

Fave Underrated Black TV Shows
Paramount/Getty

According to a press release, the movie will follow Dexter Reed (Thompson) and Ed (Mitchell) as they "reunite in the present day at fast-food restaurant Good Burger with a hilarious new group of employees."

"Being a part of something so many generations of people have come to love has made me so proud and now to be back where it all began working on the sequel is surreal!" Thompson, a longtime cast member on SNL, said in a statement at the time. "Love performing with my brother Kel and can't wait to show the fans what these characters have been up to since we last saw them."

Production on Good Burger 2 is planned to begin in May, with a premiere slated for later this year exclusively on Paramount+.

Related Articles
Fave Underrated Black TV Shows
'Good Burger 2' Is Happening! Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell Confirm Sequel Nearly 26 Years Later
Fave Underrated Black TV Shows
Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell Tease Potential 'Good Burger 2' Cameos: Harry Styles Would Be 'a Big One'
GOOD BURGER, from left: Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell, 1997.
Kenan Thompson Teases 'Good Burger' Sequel 25 Years Later: 'We Are Working Harder on It Than Ever'
Kel Mitchell Amanda Bynes
Kel Mitchell Said Amanda Bynes' Costars Were 'Continuing to Pray' for Her as She Missed 'All That' Reunion
ALL THAT, top row, from left: Kel Mitchell, Angelique Bates, Josh Server, bottom row: Katrina Johnson, Kenan Thompson, Alisa Reyes, Lori Beth Denberg, (ca. mid 1990s), 1994-2005. ph: ©Tollin/Robbins Productions / courtesy Everett Collection
The Stars of Nickelodeon's 'All That': Where Are They Now?
Amanda Bynes, Kel Mitchell Danny Tamberelli and Lori Beth Denberg
Amanda Bynes Set to Reunite with Her 'All That' Costars for '90s Con Panel: 'I'm Really Excited'
Kenan Thompson and Keke Palmer Reboot Kenan & Kel on SNL — And Kill Off Kel Mitchell!. Credit; Saturday Night Live
Kenan Thompson and Keke Palmer Reboot 'Kenan & Kel' on 'SNL' — And Kill Off Kel Mitchell!
Ted Lasso's Annette Badland Spills Behind-the-Scenes Tea Ahead of the Season 3 Premiere
'Ted Lasso' 's Annette Badland Spills Behind-the-Scenes Tea Ahead of Show's Season 3 Premiere
FX's THE BEAR "System" (Airs Thursday, June 23) Pictured: Jeremy Allen White as Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto. CR: Matt Dinerstein/FX
'The Bear' Season 2 Teaser Reveals When Show Is Coming Back: 'It's Not a Reopening, It's a Rebirth'
Fave Underrated Black TV Shows
Our Favorite (Underrated!) Black-Led TV Shows
Kenan and Kel Emmys reunion
Kenan Thompson Surprised by His 'Kenan & Kel' Costar Kel Mitchell at the 2022 Emmys
SNL cast members Mikey Day, Molly Kearney, James Austin Johnson, SNL costume designer Tom Broecker, Sarah Sherman, Chloe Fineman, Bowen Yang, Heidi Gardner and Ego Nwodim at The Museum Gala held at the American Museum of Natural History on December 1, 2022 in New York City.
The Cast of 'Saturday Night Live': Everything to Know
Charles Esten attends the Premiere of Netflix's "Outer Banks" Season 3 at Regency Village Theatre on February 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
'Outer Banks' ' Charles Esten Says He Feels Like an 'Uncle' or 'Really Old Big Brother' to Young Costars
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan star in Screen Gems LOVE AGAIN.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan Connect with the Help of Céline Dion in 'Love Again' Trailer
Ashton Kutcher 'Your Place or Mine' film premiere
Ashton Kutcher Says Being a Dad Is the 'No. 1 Role I Will Ever Play': 'The Most Important'
Armani Jackson, sarah michelle gellar
Wolf Pack's Armani Jackson on Working with Sarah Michelle Gellar: 'There's No Advice She Didn't Offer'