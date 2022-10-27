Keke Palmer wants to know if Will Smith is ready to return to comedy roles.

On Wednesday, the Nope star, 29, hosted the annual Time 100 Next gala and proposed multiple ideas for costars she'd like to work with on an original studio comedy.

"I would love to be in something with my girl Melissa McCarthy," Palmer told Variety before the event. "I think me and Adam Sandler can make way. If Will Smith's ready to go back to do some comedies, I'm ready."

Palmer told the outlet that she would like to do "an action-comedy of some sort, kinda like a haphazard duo that shouldn't be together but we are together."

"Maybe I'm like a know-it-all punk and he kind of shows me the ropes," she added. "I'm good for — not a reboot, an original but conceptual similarity to Look Who's Talking. You remember the baby talking movies? I'm ready to be Kirstie Alley. Let's go!"

Palmer has had a busy year between costarring in Nope alongside Daniel Kaluuya and as the voice of Izzy Hawthorne in Disney and Pixar's Lightyear, and it appears she continues to be in demand moving forward.

Mario Cartelli/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty

On Oct. 13, Whoopi Goldberg teased fans about a potential Sister Act 3, which she said could happen "sooner rather than later," while revealing her fantasy cast for the third installment during an appearance on Charlamagne tha God's Comedy Central talk show, Hell of a Week.

"Ask Keke Palmer to come in. You know, I want everybody to come in," Goldberg, 66 said. "I want Lizzo to come in, I want everybody. I want the girl with the chest, what's her name? Nicki [Minaj], I want Nicki to come!

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I want everybody, I want as many people who wanna have some fun 'cause I really, desperately need to have some fun," Goldberg added.

The topic arose after Charlamagne, 44, referenced a recent Twitter post from Palmer in which she shared a viral fan-made poster for the film, which cast her alongside Goldberg and Bette Midler.

"God bless y'all for this manifestation over my life. @WaltDisneyCo, this is what they asked for I'm just here to relay," she wrote.

Palmer may not be done starring in Jordan Peele's movies, either.

In August, the director indicated there may be more stories to tell from Nope's universe after the New York Times asked the Oscar-winning writer/director some of fans' burning questions after seeing the UFO movie, including why there's a character named Nobody listed on the IMDb page, with actor Michael Busch credited for the role.

"People are doing a lot of interesting detective work, is what's going on," Peele, 43, said of the sleuths looking for clues online.

He added, "The story of that character has yet to be told, I can tell you that. Which is another frustrating way of saying I'm glad people are paying attention. I do think they will get more answers on some of these things in the future. We're not over telling all of these stories."