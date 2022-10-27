Keke Palmer Says She Wants to Team with Will Smith for a Comedy: 'I'm Ready'

Keke Palmer said at the Time 100 Next gala that she wants to make a "an action-comedy of some sort"

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 27, 2022 01:23 PM
Keke Palmer Says She Wants to Team with Will Smith for a Comedy: 'I'm Ready to be Kirstie Alley'
Photo: Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Newport Beach Film Festival, Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Keke Palmer wants to know if Will Smith is ready to return to comedy roles.

On Wednesday, the Nope star, 29, hosted the annual Time 100 Next gala and proposed multiple ideas for costars she'd like to work with on an original studio comedy.

"I would love to be in something with my girl Melissa McCarthy," Palmer told Variety before the event. "I think me and Adam Sandler can make way. If Will Smith's ready to go back to do some comedies, I'm ready."

Palmer told the outlet that she would like to do "an action-comedy of some sort, kinda like a haphazard duo that shouldn't be together but we are together."

"Maybe I'm like a know-it-all punk and he kind of shows me the ropes," she added. "I'm good for — not a reboot, an original but conceptual similarity to Look Who's Talking. You remember the baby talking movies? I'm ready to be Kirstie Alley. Let's go!"

Palmer has had a busy year between costarring in Nope alongside Daniel Kaluuya and as the voice of Izzy Hawthorne in Disney and Pixar's Lightyear, and it appears she continues to be in demand moving forward.

Keke Palmer
Mario Cartelli/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty

On Oct. 13, Whoopi Goldberg teased fans about a potential Sister Act 3, which she said could happen "sooner rather than later," while revealing her fantasy cast for the third installment during an appearance on Charlamagne tha God's Comedy Central talk show, Hell of a Week.

"Ask Keke Palmer to come in. You know, I want everybody to come in," Goldberg, 66 said. "I want Lizzo to come in, I want everybody. I want the girl with the chest, what's her name? Nicki [Minaj], I want Nicki to come!

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I want everybody, I want as many people who wanna have some fun 'cause I really, desperately need to have some fun," Goldberg added.

The topic arose after Charlamagne, 44, referenced a recent Twitter post from Palmer in which she shared a viral fan-made poster for the film, which cast her alongside Goldberg and Bette Midler.

"God bless y'all for this manifestation over my life. @WaltDisneyCo, this is what they asked for I'm just here to relay," she wrote.

Palmer may not be done starring in Jordan Peele's movies, either.

In August, the director indicated there may be more stories to tell from Nope's universe after the New York Times asked the Oscar-winning writer/director some of fans' burning questions after seeing the UFO movie, including why there's a character named Nobody listed on the IMDb page, with actor Michael Busch credited for the role.

"People are doing a lot of interesting detective work, is what's going on," Peele, 43, said of the sleuths looking for clues online.

He added, "The story of that character has yet to be told, I can tell you that. Which is another frustrating way of saying I'm glad people are paying attention. I do think they will get more answers on some of these things in the future. We're not over telling all of these stories."

Related Articles
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 02: Whoopi Goldberg attends the 2021 ACE Awards at Cipriani 42nd Street on November 02, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: Lizzo attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET); LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 13: Keke Palmer attends the UK Premiere of "Lightyear" at Cineworld Leicester Square on June 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Nicki Minaj attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Whoopi Goldberg Wants Keke Palmer, Lizzo and Nicki Minaj in 'Sister Act 3' : 'I Want Everybody'
Marlon Wayans
Marlon Wayans Says Comedies Like 'White Chicks' Are 'Needed' in Today's Cancel Culture Climate
Jordan Peele
Jordan Peele Teases Possible 'Nope' Sequel: 'We're Not Over Telling All of These Stories'
Fortune Feimster rollout
Fortune Feimster Jokes Being 'Obsessed' with Her Dog Leaves No Time for Kids with Wife Jax Smith
12 July 2021, France, Cannes: Bill Murray attends the screening of the film "The French Dispatch" during the 74th Annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals.
Bill Murray Allegedly Kissed and Straddled Female Production Staffer, Causing Movie's Halt: Report
keke palmer, zendaya
Keke Palmer Shuts Down Online Career Comparisons to Zendaya: 'Been a Leading Lady Since I Was 11'
Win Rosenfeld, Steven Yeun, Daniel Kaluuya, Jordan Peele, Keke Palmer, Brandon Perea
Jordan Peele's 'Nope' Gets 'Thrilling' First Reactions: 'I'll Never Look at the Sky the Same Way Again'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: (L-R) Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer attend the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
KeKe Palmer Prefers 'Nope' Costar Daniel Kaluuya's Natural Accent: 'I Really See the Way You Are'
GET OUT, Daniel Kaluuya, 2017. ©Universal Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection
Jordan Peele Would 'Never Say Never' to 'Get Out' Sequel: 'There's Certainly a Lot to Talk About Left'
Keke Palmer in UGGS
Keke Palmer Kicks Off New UGG Campaign — and Reveals She's Owned Over 50 Pairs
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (12984588l) Keke Palmer poses for photographers upon arrival for the premiere of the film 'Lightyear' in London Lightyear Premiere, London, United Kingdom - 13 Jun 2022
Keke Palmer on Modeling Her Career After Moguls: 'A Dash of Oprah, a Dash of Ron Howard'
Lightyear - Disney Plus
Chris Evans' 'Lightyear' Coming to Disney+ Next Month: 'Get Ready to Blast Off'
CLAIM TO FAME - “Truth Or Dare” – Before one of the three finalists is crowned champion, a shocking twist brings familiar faces back to the house who attempt to influence the game one last time. The final challenge is the classic game of Truth or Dare, where the stakes have never been higher as the winner automatically receives a spot in the top two. Strategy and tough decisions make for the most revealing challenge yet, ultimately ending in a tie and forcing a head-to-head dare to declare the winner. Alliances continue to be tested, and more secrets than ever are shared; but in the end, only one competitor outsmarts the rest, earning their own “Claim to Fame” and taking home the $100,000 prize. The season finale of “Claim to Fame” airs on a new night, TUESDAY, SEPT. 6 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.
'Claim to Fame' Winner Shares What's Next and What Their Relative Has Taught Them About Fame
Jordan Peele
Jordan Peele Has Hilarious Response After Being Called the 'Best Horror Director of All Time'
BLACK PANTHER, Daniel Kaluuya, 2018.
Daniel Kaluuya Reveals He Had to Bow Out of 'Black Panther 2' Due to 'Nope' Scheduling Conflict
Keke Palmer from Nope trailer
Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya Star in First Trailer for Jordan Peele's New Horror Movie 'Nope'