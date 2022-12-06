Keke Palmer Says Her Parents Did Well at 'Making Sure That I Was Not Exploited' as a Child Actor

Keke Palmer said her parents ensured her early roles "could only make me feel proud about who I am"

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Published on December 6, 2022 10:38 AM
keke palmer
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Keke Palmer is crediting her parents for how they helped her navigate her acting career.

In a new episode of the Los Angeles Times' The Envelope podcast, Palmer, 29, said her parents ensured she was never "exploited in ways that made me feel less as a person" while she grew up as a child actor.

"The exploitation, I don't think it's always this terrifying thing," Palmer told co-host Yvonne Villareal in the episode, after speaking about themes of exploitation at the heart of her most recent movie, Jordan Peele's Nope. "I think sometimes, many of the times, it is, but other times, it's just kind of like a part of it."

Palmer went on to explain that she thinks "everybody's exploited in the entertainment industry."

"I think it becomes dangerous when you are exploited against your will or you are exploited in the ways that you do not wish," she told the outlet. "You look at a situation like Britney Spears, and she was exploited in ways that just totally were unfair and not aligned with probably what she truly wanted as a young woman."

US actress Keke Palmer arrives for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 13th Annual Governors Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on November 19, 2022.
TOMMASO BODDI/AFP via Getty

"Whereas me, I think my parents definitely did do a good job at making sure that I was not exploited in ways that made me feel less as a person," she added.

Palmer noted during the podcast appearance that the nature of exploitation in Hollywood is shown in Nope through Steven Yeun's Nope character, who "goes from being the exploited Asian kid on a very popular American television show to then exploiting himself as an adult, years later."

"When you look at my roles and the things that I played, especially as a kid, they were roles that could only make me feel proud about who I am," Palmer said, referencing her roles as a child in 2006's Akeelah and the Bee, 2007's Jump In, 2008's The Longshots and her television role in True Jackson, VP.

"So they really, they were careful about the ways in which I was being put on display that it was something that in the end, that I could be proud of," the actor added of her parents' approach to her roles growing up.

JUMP IN!, Corbin Bleu, Keke Palmer, Laivan Greene, Shanica Knowles
Everett

Palmer noted during the interview that both her parents were actors themselves before helping her make it in the industry.

"I became the financial breadwinner because my career was bringing in the most money," she told the outlet of her childhood. "And my parents wanted to support me but they couldn't have their own jobs because their own jobs would not even allow them to really be able to sustain a stable household."

