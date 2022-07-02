The actress partnered with McDonald's at Essence Fest and tells PEOPLE about her upcoming horror film

KeKe Palmer Prefers Nope Costar Daniel Kaluuya's Natural Accent: 'I Really See the Way You Are'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: (L-R) Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer attend the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya are getting to know each other even better after filming Jordan Peele's upcoming new horror-thriller Nope.

The star, who partnered with Mcdonald's for their Future 22 campaign, spoke to PEOPLE on Friday about her latest film while in New Orleans at Essence Fest, where she helped present 22 diverse young community workers with $10,000 each to go towards their efforts.

"I love Daniel, I've always wanted to work with him," says Palmer. "It's one thing to be like 'Oh my gosh I'm going to be in Jordan Peele's movie, but then I'm going to be in Jordan Peele's movie that he's doing again with Daniel!'"

Keke Palmer attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Momodu Mansaray/WireImage

Palmer, 28, says she was a fan of Kaluuya before his star-making turn in Get Out.

"When I saw his episode of Black Mirror I said he's really good, like good for real. Acting acting," recalls Palmer. "So when Get Out came out I knew it was going to be good 'cause I was like, 'They got the man from the Black Mirror episode!'"

These days the actors have gone from costars to friends. "Working with him was incredible. It's funny, I got some of his personality when we were working but I really got his personality when he was able to use his accent," she says of Kaluuya's natural British accent.

"Most of the time [on set] he was speaking in an American accent, and that does, unfortunately, dull a little bit of your personality because you're like in another language almost, so now that we're going around, doing press together and hanging out, it's like, 'Oh I get to really see the way that you are.'"