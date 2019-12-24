Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Share Holiday Wishes and Sweet Selfie: 'Blessings to You All'

Image zoom Keith Urban/Instagram

Happy holidays from Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban!

The actress, 52, and country music superstar, also 52, both shared a selfie on Instagram on Monday alongside a sweet message to their fans and followers.

“From our family to you and yours. Blessings to you all this holiday season 🎅❤️🙏” Kidman captioned the photo, in which she’s wearing a white linen blouse, a white fedora hat and aviator sunglasses.

Urban, wearing a black ball cap and a gray t-shirt, posted the same photo with the caption, “From our family to you and yours- Blessings to you all this holiday season!!!!!!!!!! – KU 🙏🎄⛄️🎅🏽❤️”

“Goals ❤️🙌🏼 Merry Christmas,” one fan wrote in the comment section. While another said, “Wishing you a beautiful holiday surrounded by love ❤️”

Earlier this week, the New Zealand native picked up his longtime love at the airport in Sydney, Australia, where they’ll be spending the Christmas holiday.

Image zoom Media-Mode/SplashNews.com

In September, Urban shared a selfie of the couple from their trip to Florence, Italy. In the photo, the Bombshell actress laid her head against her husband and put her arm around him as the country star captured the stunning views.

RELATED: Nicole Kidman Celebrates Husband Keith Urban’s 51st Birthday with Sweet Love Note

“Sunset in Firenze—— … with my love. – KU,” the singer wrote alongside the photo.

Image zoom Keith Urban/Instagram

The pair, who married in June 2006 in Australia and share daughters Sunday Rose, 11, and Faith Margaret, 8, celebrated their 13-year wedding anniversary this past summer.

Urban shared a photo of himself and the Big Little Lies actress on June 25 to commemorate their anniversary, writing, “Thirteen years of magic, music, romance, wild adventures, and the ongoing discovery of pure love.

Happy Anniversary Babygirl. xxxx – KU‬.”

Kidman shared a photo as well, with the caption, “…love ❤️ Happy Anniversary Baby.”

Image zoom Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

RELATED: Watch Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Duet on ‘Female’ in Honor of International Day of the Girl

In January, Kidman — who also has daughter Isabella, 26, and son Connor, 24, from her previous marriage to Tom Cruise — told PEOPLE about the sweet moment when she knew Urban was “the one.”

“It was my [38th] birthday, and he stood outside with gardenias at 5 a.m. on my stoop in New York,” Kidman said. “That is when I went, ‘This is the man I hope I get to marry.’”

Image zoom John Shearer/WireImage

“It was pretty intense,” she added. “I believed by that point he was the love of my life. Maybe that’s because I am deeply romantic, or I’m an actress, or I have strong faith as well, but I just believed, ‘Oh, okay, here he is.’”

And the feeling is mutual! Urban told PEOPLE: “I could sum up Nic as a wife, mother and human being in three words: She’s all heart!”