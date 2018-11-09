Keira Knightley Says She Wore That Big Hat in Love Actually to Cover Up a 'Humongous' Zit

Keira Knightley's dark blue cap in Love Actually. 
Helen Murphy
November 09, 2018 11:48 AM

Turns out even Keira Knightley gets zits!

In an interview with BBC Radio 1, Knightley opened up about a dark blue cap she wore during a climatic scene in 2003’s classic holiday film Love Actually. It was more than a fashionable  statement piece — it was there to cover up a pimple on her forehead!

“I had a massive spot in the middle of my forehead,” the actress, who was only 18 when she starred in Love Actually, revealed. “This is the problem with being 17 and being in films!”

“It was humongous, so there was no choice but to find a hat to cover it — because there was no lighting or makeup that was going to cover it.”

Keira Knightley in Love Actually. 
Universal/ Everett

“It’s funny how you just remember extreme embarrassment,” Knightley recalled. “I remember coming in in the morning, being like, ‘Oh wow, I’ve got another head on my head. What are we going to do?’ There’s nothing we can do about this. But there is, because you can always put a hat over it!”

“I was actually very grateful for that hat,” the Nutcracker and the Four Realms actress added. “I have a lifetime of gratitude for that hat.”

Earlier in the interview, Knightley talked about the enduring legacy of Love Actually.

RELATED VIDEO: Keira Knightley Doesn’t Like Modern-Day Films Because the Female Characters ‘Always Get Raped’

“When it came out, it didn’t do as well as everybody thought it was gonna do,” Knightley said. “So what’s extraordinary about it is that it — maybe about 5 years after it came out — really started to build up… In America, it’s actually bigger than it is [in England]! They’re really obsessed.”

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms is now playing in theaters.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.