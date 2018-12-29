Keira Knightley Uses Her Teeth as a Musical Instrument — Watch Her Shocking Hidden Talent

Keira Knightly is a woman of many talents — and if you needed any proof, look no further than her recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

The two-time Oscar-nominated actress, 33, appeared on Norton’s New Year’s Eve episode, where she participated in the show’s annual “party pieces” tradition, during which guests are encouraged to show off their hidden party tricks.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After fellow guests Catherine Tate and Guy Pearce each showed off their own skills, Knightly took to the mic and spilled the beans about what she’d be doing: playing a song on her teeth.

“I can play my teeth! … I can play anything you want,” she said before breaking into a rendition of Hal David and Burt Bacharach’s 1969 Oscar-winning song, “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head,” by flicking her fingernails to the back of her pearly whites.

Knightly’s rendition left the audience cheering and her fellow guests surprised at the musical talents of the actress, who stars in both Colette and The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.

BBC

RELATED: Keira Knightley Sports a Tweed Top Hat as She Receives Honor from Prince Charles

Though Knightley has been busy at work, she’s been spending time with Edie, the 3-year-old daughter she shares with husband James Righton, 35.

In October, Knightley opened up about motherhood to PEOPLE, calling her daughter “phenomenal.”

“She’s great in every way,” Knightley raved. “She’s obviously a genius, and obviously the best child in the entire world. And very well made. But yeah, I’m very lucky. She’s great. She’s totally great.”

Keira Knightley David Fisher/Shutterstock

Knightley went on to say that she enjoys reading to her daughter, but that Edie has yet to sit down and watch one of her mom’s movies all the way through.

“Pirates of the Caribbean was on — we flicked [it on] at Christmas — and we both wanted to see what her reaction would be seeing me onscreen. And she just didn’t even bat an eyelid,” revealed Knightley. “[My character] fell off something into the water, and she said, ‘You fell in the water.’ I said, ‘Yes I did.’ And she said, ‘Don’t worry, Mummy, I rescue you.’ And then she walked off and she just carried on playing, and we turned it off.”

In fact, Edie is totally unfazed by her mom’s career. “I think she just thinks that everybody’s mum is probably in pictures,” Knightley said, joking. “It doesn’t really strike her as anything weird.”

RELATED VIDEO: Keira Knightley Reveals What Made Her 3-Year-Old Daughter Use Her First Swear Word

That doesn’t mean that Edie doesn’t enjoy seeing her mom at work. She visited the set of The Nutcracker and the Four Realms and found one special item to play with.

“Edie very much enjoyed my big pink dress,” the actress recalled. “She enjoyed going underneath it and pretending it was a tent.”

So will Edie use that playful imagination to follow in her mother’s footsteps one day? “No, not so far,” Knightley said. “She wanted to be a dentist, and now apparently she’s been to the zoo and she wants to be a gorilla. So we’ll see. I’m hoping for a dentist. It might be a bit tricky if she wanted to be a gorilla when she grew up.”