Keira Knightley Is Unrecognizable as a Plum Fairy in Nutcracker and The Four Realms Trailer

Young Clara gets more than she asked for this Christmas. Played by 17-year-old Mackenzie Foy in Disney’s The Nutcracker and The Four Realms, Clara feels distraught when the most wonderful time of the year rolls around because all she wants is to be with her late mother.

In the new trailer for the movie, Clara discovers that her mom created a mythical land — and now it’s up to her to save her mother’s legacy.

“Your mother was the cleverest inventor I ever knew,” Morgan Freeman says as Clara’s godfather Drosselmeyer in the trailer. “And there was never any doubt when I asked what her greatest creation was: You.”

When Clara travels to the Land of Snowflakes, Land of Flowers, Land of Sweets and the Fourth Realm, she uncovers that Mother Ginger (Helen Mirren) wants to rule all four realms herself.

“The future of the realms lies with you,” Drosselmeyer says. “Be careful who you trust.”

The teen also learns that she’s considered royalty in this world when a solider (Jayden Fowora-Knight) calls her Princess Clara.

Knightley as the Sugar Plum Fairy and Derbez as Hawthorn talking to Clara (Foy). Laurie Sparham/Disney

“Your mother created our world,” Keira Knightley, the film’s Sugar Plum Fairy, tells Clara in a hushed, raspy tone.

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, also starring Misty Copeland and Eugenio Derbez, opens in theaters on Nov. 2.