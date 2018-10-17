Keira Knightley Gets Mistaken for Everyone from Kate Winslet to Yes, Britney Spears

Keira Knightley pretends to be other people onscreen for a living — but in real life, she doesn’t even have to try.

On The Late Late Show with James Corden, the Colette actress, 33, revealed that fans have thought she was a slew of other celebrities when Corden, 40, asked, “Do you ever get mistaken for other actors?”

“All the time,” she replied. “I’ve been chased through an airport as Natalie Portman. Natalie Portman a lot.” She noted that they both appeared in Star Wars.

Knightley continued, “I’ve been chased through a park as Kate Winslet. Quite a few people have come over to me to ask me to say hello to Daniel Craig for them because they think I’m Rachel Weisz. Lovely.”

Then she name-dropped her least likely doppelgänger yet — Britney Spears. “Shut up,” Corden said.

“The other ones I get: English actress,” Knightley said. “[It was] in LA, and I was in a shop. I don’t know. It was a weird one. I had my picture as Britney Spears.”

“I would love to see that person with their friends,” Corden replied. ” ‘Guys, I just met Britney Spears. Look.’ And they go, ‘Oh my god, no you didn’t. You met Keira Knightley.’ “

Knightly answered, “I quite enjoy it, though. I’m much more polite, I think, when people think that I’m somebody else.”

“I’m not,” Corden joked. “If someone came up and went, ‘Wow, Matt Damon‘s put on a few pounds. Will you sign this?’ I’d just be like, ‘Leave me alone.’ “

Corden’s other guest, Kathryn Hahn, added that she and former Saturday Night Live comedian Ana Gasteyer frequently get mixed up.

Calling the resemblance “kind of bananas,” Hahn, 45, noted, “She actually told me that when Bad Moms came out, when she would go to Starbucks, she would order something, and then they would give her the cup that would just say ‘Carla,’ which was my character’s name from Bad Moms.”

She continued, “And people come up to me all the time and say, ‘Love you on SNL,’ and I say, ‘Thank you.’ “

Kathryn Hahn and Ana Gasteyer Santiago Felipe/WireImage; Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Earlier in October, Knightley told PEOPLE that her daughter with James Righton, 3-year-old Edie, does not care that her mother is famous. “I think she just thinks that everybody’s mum is probably in pictures,” Knightley said. “It doesn’t really strike her as anything weird.”

Edie takes her mother’s career so in stride that she was not alarmed by seeing Knightley on television. “Pirates of the Caribbean was on — we flicked [it on] at Christmas — and we both wanted to see what her reaction would be seeing me onscreen. And she just didn’t even bat an eyelid,” Knightley explained. “[My character] fell off something into the water, and she said, ‘You fell in the water.’ I said, ‘Yes I did.’ And she said, ‘Don’t worry, Mummy, I rescue you.’ And then she walked off and she just carried on playing, and we turned it off.”

Edie has no plans yet to follow her mom into acting. “She wanted to be a dentist, and now apparently she’s been to the zoo and she wants to be a gorilla,” Knightley said. “So we’ll see. I’m hoping for a dentist. It might be a bit tricky if she wanted to be a gorilla when she grew up.”