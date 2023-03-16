Keira Knightley and James Righton's Relationship Timeline

Keira Knightley and James Righton are going on a decade strong.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star and the British musician began their romance in early 2011 after they were introduced by a mutual friend at a dinner party. By May 2012, Knightley and Righton were engaged. They got married one year later in an intimate ceremony in France.

While Knightley had previously never thought of herself as the marrying type, her opinion on marriage changed after meeting Righton, as she explained during a December 2013 interview with Harper's Bazaar UK. "These words that you think beforehand, 'That's the reason I'll never do it' … those words that you see as completely negative, and you suddenly see them as being incredibly positive, and that's actually quite liberating and quite nice," she told the magazine.

The couple went on to welcome two children together: daughters Edie and Delilah, whom they actively keep out of the spotlight. Knightley and Righton are equally as private about their relationship, though they have stepped out together publicly a handful of times over the years.

From meeting at a dinner party to becoming parents, here's a complete timeline of Keira Knightley and James Righton's relationship.

2011: Keira Knightley and James Righton meet at a dinner party

The Atonement actress later recalled their first night together during a 2014 interview with The Guardian, while also clearing up some rumors, explaining that they met "through our mate Tim, not Alexa Chung, as people keep telling me." She added, "We were very drunk."

In 2017, Righton also recalled their first initial meeting during an interview with the New York Post, noting that his now-wife had never heard of his former band, the Klaxons. "She'd never heard of us. Keira was in America when we were having our moment in the sun in the UK, so she was oblivious," he said, adding: "But over the years, she came to loads of gigs and loved 'Surfing the Void.' "

May 25, 2012: Keira Knightley and James Righton get engaged

After just over a year of dating, Righton asked Knightley to marry him. The rep for the actress confirmed the engagement on May 25, 2012, telling Reuters, "I can confirm that Keira is engaged to be married to James Righton."

May 28, 2012: Keira Knightley and James Righton are spotted in London

Days after their engagement, Knightley and Righton were photographed walking around in London. As the couple held hands and shared a kiss, fans got a glimpse of Knightley's stunning engagement ring — a circular diamond on a thin gold band.

May 4, 2013: Keira Knightley and James Righton get married

One year later, Knightley and Righton tied the knot in France. The couple wed in an intimate ceremony at the town hall in Mazan, a small commune in the Provence region of the country. One witness told PEOPLE that the service was short — around 30 minutes long — and that there were not many people in attendance at the ceremony, which was performed by the mayor of the village.

"Keira looked beautiful," the source added. "She wore a very pretty, very elegant dress."

The couple also had a second secret ceremony just for friends, though the date and location are not known. While the actress wore a tulle Chanel dress that she had previously worn on multiple occasions on her actual wedding day, she had a different dress in store for her second celebration: a custom Valentino gown, adorned with pink roses.

"I wore it for the ceremony we had just for our friends, in a wood, because you have to have flowers on a dress in a wood," she told Elle UK in their July 2014 issue.

May 9, 2013: Keira Knightley and James Righton honeymoon in Corsica

A few days after their nuptials, the newlyweds jetted off to Corsica for their honeymoon. The couple enjoyed some time lounging on the beach and taking a dip in the sea.

May 20, 2013: James Righton discusses wedding to Keira Knightley

After returning from their honeymoon, Righton spoke to NME about the future state of the Klaxons and how the public perception of his marriage with Knightley would affect the band. The musician assured the outlet that it wouldn't change how the band was perceived, explaining, "I just fell in love with someone who happens to be amazing. We had a beautiful wedding and there was a lot of love."

"The music is the music," he continued. "That thing is going to be there because of who she is but I'd say we're a pretty established band."

Of the wedding, he added: "It was the greatest day ever, it was fantastic. We're still high from it. It was about two weeks ago, it was a big party."

September 7, 2013: Keira Knightley opens up about her relationship with James Righton

In September 2013, the actress told PEOPLE that being a newlywed was "fantastic," adding, "I'm very happy."

Knightley also talked about how her husband helped her prepare for her role in 2014's Begin Again, where she played a singer-songwriter and musician. She explained, "He helped me try to learn the guitar, and I don't think he'll ever do that again. I'm terrible, and he may have found it too stressful."

While she was able to learn enough guitar for her scenes in the film, she said she will leave the guitar playing to her husband.

"My fingers looked awful. They were callused and looked disgusting," she added. "I stopped playing and tried going back to it, but my fingers hurt too much, so I'm not going to do it again. I'll let him do all the playing."

December 3, 2013: Keira Knightley wears her wedding dress on the red carpet with James Righton

Knightley and Righton made a joint appearance at the SeriousFun Children's Network London Gala at The Roundhouse in early December 2013. For her evening attire, the actress re-wore her wedding dress to the event, adding a sheer long-sleeve mesh top underneath and styling her look with a pair of sandals, while her husband wore a black suit.

December 12, 2014: Keira Knightley and James Righton are expecting their first baby

One year into their marriage, PEOPLE confirmed that Knightley and Righton were expecting their first child together.

February 22, 2015: Keira Knightley shows off baby bump at Academy Awards with James Righton

A few months later, the couple hit the red carpet at the 87th Academy Awards at the Hollywood & Highland Center in Los Angeles in February 2015. Knightley's baby bump was on full display as she donned a nude tulle Valentino gown with intricate pastel embroidery, while her husband opted for a fitted navy suit with black lapels.

May 25, 2015: Keira Knightley and James Righton welcome a daughter

Knightley gave birth to the couple's first child on May 25, 2015. At the time, PEOPLE confirmed that the couple had welcomed a daughter after they decided to keep the sex of the baby private throughout her pregnancy.

The proud mom later revealed their daughter's name: Edie.

May 2, 2019: Keira Knightley and James Righton are expecting their second baby

Nearly four years after welcoming Edie, Knightley and Righton stepped out at the Chanel J12 cocktail party in Paris, where the actress donned a cream sheer gown that showed off her baby bump. PEOPLE then confirmed that the couple were expecting their second child.

September 13, 2019: Keira Knightley and James Righton welcome second baby

Knightley and Righton quietly welcomed their second child, Delilah, on Sept. 13, 2019. At the time, neither parent confirmed the birth of their daughter. In fact, news of the birth only became public after Knightley attended the Oct. 10 premiere of her movie Official Secrets without a baby bump.

The mom of two revealed her name later that month during an interview with The Telegraph, in which she got candid about her breastfeeding experience.

October 11, 2019: Keira Knightley talks about motherhood

While the actress remained relatively private about her pregnancies and the births of her children, she poked fun at herself during an interview on BBC Breakfast in October 2019.

"I can't remember what your question was," Knightley said in the middle of answering the interviewer's question. "You can tell I've got a six-week-old baby, haven't you?"

Knightley then opened up about what it was like having a newborn at home and balancing two kids with the demand of her career. "Can I just say, this is about the third time since I've given birth that my hair has been brushed and I didn't brush it. Lovely Luke, who is my hairdresser today, he brushed it," she said with a laugh. "I was in my pajamas when they got there and this is somebody else's dress."

"It's all smoke and mirrors today, which I'm super happy about, but I've just sort of been led here," she said.

November 27, 2021: Keira Knightley and James Righton quarantine together with their kids

During an interview with The Telegraph's Stella magazine in November 2021, Knightley shared that she and Righton and their kids were all quarantining after contracting COVID-19. "I've got COVID and I'm feeling pretty rubbish," she told the outlet.

The couple's two daughters were on the mend faster than their mother, while Righton was asymptomatic the whole time. Knightley explained, "[He is] being very smug about it — he is convinced it's because he's one of those cold-water swimmers and I'm not."

July 5, 2022: Keira Knightley and James Righton attend a Chanel fashion show

Knightley and Righton were photographed in chic ensembles while sitting front-row at the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2022/23 show during Paris Fashion Week on July 5, 2022. Knightley donned a stunning black halter dress paired with a classic Chanel bag and a pair of black sunglasses. Righton opted for a black suit with a white shirt, a pair of black sunglasses and a gold watch.

November 24, 2022: Keira Knightley and James Righton attend a launch party

In November 2022, the couple stepped out at the launch party for A Magazine curated by Erdem, in partnership with MatchesFashion. The event was held at the Sessions Arts Club in London, and Knightley wore a long, white lace dress with frills, while Righton wore a striped green suit.