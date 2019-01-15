Keira Knightley, Helen Mirren and Luke Wilson in Emotional Trailer for Berlin, I Love You

Alexia Fernandez
January 15, 2019 10:18 AM

Keira Knightley, Helen Mirren and Luke Wilson are learning about love in the trailer for Berlin, I Love You.

In a PEOPLE exclusive trailer, Knightley portrays Jane, a woman intent on helping a young boy she found in a shelter.

Mirren, 73, portrays her mother, Margaret, who seems at odds with her daughter’s decision to help the boy played by Liam Gross.

“This is Nizar,” Jane says while introducing him to Margaret, who asks, “Is he from the shelter?”

Sarcastic, Jane responds, “No, I picked him up from an alleyway.”

Directed in segments by 12 directors, the film is the latest installment in the Cities of Love franchise which has spawned the films Paris, Je T’Aime and New York, I Love You.

“This is Berlin, a pounding heartbeat grown out of a divided nation,” a voiceover says. “People come to Berlin to dream, to dance and to fall in love.”

The film tells the kaleidoscope of stories about love, tolerance and redemption with a total of 20 actors starring in the film including Wilson, Jenna Dewan, Diego Luna, Iwan Rheon, Mickey Rourke and Emily Beecham.

Wilson, 47, stars as Burke Linz, a man down on his luck who falls in love with the beautiful Katarina, played by Glee‘s Dianna Agron.

Berlin, I Love You is in theaters and VOD Feb. 8.

